Huge Blink security cam sale: 7 best deals you can find right now
Nab big discounts on Amazon home security
Blink makes some of the best home security cameras, especially for shoppers on a budget. And right now you can save even more, thanks to a huge sale at Amazon that's slashing the price on a bunch of different offerings — in some cases by as much as 50%.
If you want to boost your home security setup, I'd recommend getting the Blink Outdoor + video doorbell bundle for $101 at Amazon, a $58 discount off the regular cost. Essentially, you're getting the video doorbell for free, as the Blink Outdoor 4 cam costs around $99 on its own.
Blink sales — Quick links
- Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $29
- Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
- Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $131 @ Amazon
- Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon
- Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4: was $159 now $101 @ Amazon
- 4-Pack Blink Outdoor 4: was $259 now $139 @ Amazon
- Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
Blink sales — best deals now
Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon
The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.
Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $131 @ Amazon
This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $68 on the entire package.
Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4: was $159 now $101 @ Amazon
This bundle deal gets you a Blink Video Doorbell and a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera. Amazon is currently selling the bundle at a $58 discount.
3-Pack Blink Outdoor 4: was $259 now $139 @ Amazon
What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try three Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 3-pack, nd you can currently save $120 on the entire package.
Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon
Admittedly, the Blink Video Doorbell isn't among our top picks for the best video doorbells. It doesn't offer as much as similarly priced competitors, though that's at its regular price. When it costs just $41 — an $18 discount — it's one of the least expensive video doorbells you can find, making it worth a real look for those who are looking to save some money.
Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for $50 off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
