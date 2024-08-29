Huge Blink security cam sale: 7 best deals you can find right now

Blink makes some of the best home security cameras, especially for shoppers on a budget. And right now you can save even more, thanks to a huge sale at Amazon that's slashing the price on a bunch of different offerings — in some cases by as much as 50%.

If you want to boost your home security setup, I'd recommend getting the Blink Outdoor + video doorbell bundle for $101 at Amazon, a $58 discount off the regular cost. Essentially, you're getting the video doorbell for free, as the Blink Outdoor 4 cam costs around $99 on its own.

Blink sales — best deals now

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $131 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $68 on the entire package.

Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4: was $159 now $101 @ Amazon

This bundle deal gets you a Blink Video Doorbell and a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera. Amazon is currently selling the bundle at a $58 discount.

3-Pack Blink Outdoor 4: was $259 now $139 @ Amazon

What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try three Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 3-pack, nd you can currently save $120 on the entire package.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon

Admittedly, the Blink Video Doorbell isn't among our top picks for the best video doorbells. It doesn't offer as much as similarly priced competitors, though that's at its regular price. When it costs just $41 — an $18 discount — it's one of the least expensive video doorbells you can find, making it worth a real look for those who are looking to save some money.