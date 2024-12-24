This awesome $22 mug warmer is the reason I’m drinking tea again

I’m not a huge fan of single-use gadgets. I think they cause clutter; they eat up your spending money; and they don’t always work for very long. As such, I’ve been apprehensive about acquiring any for years. But I’ve had a much bigger problem that I’ve decided is worth sacrificing some desk space to fix: I don’t drink tea anymore.

Horrible, I know! How can I get through my day without my aromatic leaf water?

Jokes aside, making myself tea used to be one of my favorite pastimes when I was saddled with loads of work near the end of school. The cheap chamomile from the grocery store down the street is what kept my nerves level while I churned out page after page for my thesis. I loved the ritual of giving myself 5-minute breaks to warm up my kettle, the sensation of a warm mug in my hand, and the sweet smell that engulfed my tiny apartment.

The one problem I often encountered, however, was that I would get so engrossed in typing during my ADHD-fueled productivity surges that I’d forget about my tea entirely. It would go cold, and I’d either dump it out or warm it back up in the microwave. And at that point, it just isn’t the same. First-world problems, I know, but I did eventually stop buying tea as a result. It was just bumming me out too much.

It’s been a few years now, and I’ve decided that I can go tea-free no longer. To remedy my lukewarm beverage woes and make my home office a little bit cozier, I picked up a mug warmer to keep my tea piping hot all day. I don’t regret this gadget acquisition in the slightest.

A compact platform

As I mentioned, my biggest gripe with owning a boatload of gadgets is finding a place to put them all. That said, this mug warmer is only the size of a stack of coasters, so I don’t have to worry about it taking up half my desk just to perform one function. It does still take up a whole outlet with a relatively chunky cord, which might be my least favorite part of this model. But I also understand the necessity of having that kind of wattage flowing through this little machine.

Regardless of the bulky cord, it’s incredibly easy for me to stash this away in a nearby drawer when I’m not using it. And because it only gets up to 149 degrees, I don’t fret about putting it away while it’s still a little toasty.

The perfect temperature

I like my tea pretty warm, but I wouldn’t say I’m stoic when I accidentally take a big gulp when it’s still boiling hot. I like my tea just a little bit warmer than my own hands. That’s it. And this mug warmer keeps my tea right in that sweet spot.

That was an initial concern of mine when I was researching which mug warmer to buy: I didn’t want one that forced me to remove my drink from it every few minutes to cool it back down. I don’t have a thermometer on hand to test the temperature objectively, but my tea has so far passed the “I can hold the base of my mug with my bare hands for several minutes” test. Vobaga claims the three heat settings range from 105 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit, and I have enjoyed my tea the most at the lowest setting.

My other biggest fear with having a heating device on my desk was the consequences of inevitably forgetting about it. That’s not a problem with this mug warmer, though. After four hours, this puppy automatically lowers the temp down to 97 degrees. This is nice for several reasons, but I especially like that there’s no risk of my cat climbing up onto the desk (as he is wont to do) and hurting his feet. I have owned my forgetfulness, but I could never forgive myself if that poor guy got a boo-boo.

Waterproofing saves the day

While this isn't a function I properly "tested," I was happy to see effective water resistance when I spilled hot tea all over this mug warmer. As a generally clumsy person, I can predict that this will happen often, so I'm stoked that I don't have to worry about damaging anything.

The underside is a bit more exposed electronically, so I will have to be careful about big spills. That said, since I'm going to be using this at its lowest temperature setting, I'm not afraid to pick it up and move it if that happens.

A gadget I'll actually use

As I write this, I keep looking over at the cottony layers of steam floating out of my freshly poured mug of tea. For old time’s sake, I got the cheap chamomile again, and I’m happy to have it in the holster again as I get ready for a heavy week of writing. I know the placebo effect is a strong player here, but I ultimately value that little bit of extra control I have over how my work gets done.

When you work from home, it can feel difficult to create natural breaks between the workday and the rest of the day, and I like having a simple ritual that cleanly divides the two. Once the tea is steeping, it’s work time: my phone’s away, I’m in my office, and I’m dead to the world until 5 p.m.

Thanks to this mug warmer, I’ve been able to revive one of my favorite traditions during stressful times of year, and I’ll concede that it has changed my mind (somewhat) about my opinions on single-use gadgets. If this thing were any bigger, more expensive, or less functional, I would probably still go without it, but we’re cool for now.