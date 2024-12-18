People are obsessed with Ninja's new travel coffee mug — and it's already selling out fast

Ninja's had a busy 2024. Following the recent launches of the Ninja Luxe Café and Ninja Slushi, there's a new product in town, and people are obsessed. The Ninja Sip Perfect is designed to fix the most irritating thing about travel coffee mugs. It won't just store your hot drink, it'll use some Ninja wizardry (or what they call a HeatStore Core) to bring your drink to the perfect temperature — and keep it there for hours.

In a handy 16oz size available in 9 different colorways, there's a travel mug to suit any style, and join you on any errands for just $34.99. With the cold winter months upon us, it's no surprise that people are loving this new piece of kit, but because of this, it's selling out fast at Ninja Kitchen. Luckily we've found it in stock at Amazon, $34.99, in all colors. We've bumped this new release right to the top of our testing schedule for our guide to the best travel coffee mugs but in the meantime, if you're looking to grab the Ninja Sip Perfect travel mug, here's everything you need to know about the mug that cools down hot drinks to sippable temperatures.

Ninja Sip Perfect: $34.99 at Amazon The Ninja Sip Perfect is sold out in most colors at Ninja Kitchen, but fully in stock in the 16oz size at Amazon and available in 12oz in some colors. It takes your hot drink, turns it into the right drinkable temperature in minutes, and then keeps it there for hours. This genius technology means stocks are selling out fast.

What we know about the Ninja Sip Perfect

(Image credit: Ninja)

Launching in early December, the Ninja Sip Perfect 160z travel mug offers pretty much everything you'd ever want when it comes to taking a drink on-the-go, amd for just $34.99. But there's one feature that people are particularly in love with, and that's the HeatStore technology. The core inside the Ninja Sip Perfect absorbs energy to bring your beverage to the perfect drinkable temperature in mere minutes. Then, it'll keep it there for hours, adding warmth back in when necessary. There's really nothing worse than picking up your mug for another sip and finding it icy cold, but that's not a problem here.

It's also got an ergonomically designed lid that makes sipping it easier. It is the Ninja Sip Perfect, after all. Plus, the leak-proof lid is engineered to stop any of your precious hot drink from escaping. As it's a travel mug, it's also been designed to fit into most cup holders, so taking it along with you on your journey is pretty darn simple.

What users say

(Image credit: Ninja)

So, what do people have to say about it? Well, it's only been out for a little while, but it's already persuaded enough people to give it some rave reviews. Over on the Ninja Kitchen site, one user expressed their love for the "boot" at the bottom that prevents the Ninja Sip Perfect from getting dented. They say: "It has a great flow... I can't stand when I'm trying to drink out of a travel mug and barely anything comes out."

Another user praised it for being easy to clean as the Ninja Sip Perfect is also dishwasher safe: "The spout on top makes it easy to clean without worrying about build up compared to trying to get other travel cups cleaned." She also applauded it for not being "big and bulky".

And finally, another user said that: "This travel mug does everything it claims. It keeps the drink at a nice temperature for hours, which is perfect for a morning of errands."

It's no surprise then given these positive reviews that the Ninja Sip Perfect is selling out fast. At time of writing, five out of the nine colorways on offer were sold out. But, there's still Rose Quartz, Fuchsia Pink, Wisteria Purple, and Ocean Blue available to buy for $34.99. It also comes in a smaller 12oz size in Onyx Black for just $29.99.