Our favorite budget office chair just hit its lowest price ever

Office chairs can get expensive pretty dang quickly. But you certainly don't have to put down a house payment just to plant yourself in a more comfortable seat. Take the ProtoArc EC100, our pick for the best budget office chair under $250, as a prime example: it's incredibly breathable, it's supportive from your knees to your neck, and it's one of the most affordable models we've ever tested.

Now, what's even better than a supremely low-priced office chair? That same chair with a 26% discount. And that's not something you have to imagine: you can buy the ProtoArc Ergonomic Office Chair for $138 at Amazon right now.

ProtoArc EC100: was $189 now $138 at Amazon A worthwhile option for a budget chair with advanced ergonomics, the EC100 is a good choice for users looking for an airy and comfortable desk chair. If you’re after a more vertical sitting position, this may not be the best choice for you, but it's a phenomenal option if you like to lean back while you work.

What makes the EC100 such a great chair at such a low price? First and foremost, the seat cushion is wonderfully plush. It's made of a light foam that contours beautifully to your behind, and it doesn't feel cheap or lifeless at all, even after plenty of hours of sitting.

On top of that, this chair has a fully adjustable headrest, which is great for leaning back in your seat, and it also has a rather pronounced lumbar support that's sure to keep your spine in a healthy alignment throughout the day. It may not be adjustable, but it's forgiving enough that you'll have no problem settling into it.

We have no idea how long this $50 discount will be available, but we'd recommend hopping on it as quick as you can if you're in the market for a cheap, breathable office chair with a supportive headrest. This price is the lowest price we've seen for this chair all year, which means this is a better deal than any other time since we tested the chair back in November.