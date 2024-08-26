The 3 places you should never place a microwave in your kitchen, according to experts

You’ve done all the research, purchased one of the best microwaves on the market, but now you need to figure out the perfect place for it in your kitchen. It may feel like your choices are limited to where there’s space, but it’s important to prioritize safety, then convenience, and then the overall design.

Beyond convenience, there are also some unsafe places to put your microwave which should be avoided when choosing your kitchen layout. Proximity to certain appliances could impact performance, or even create a fire hazard if managed incorrectly. And if you're opting for a built-in microwave, you need to consider the location of your microwave both in your overall layout and in the context of your other built-in appliances.

The answer to where the best place for your microwave is depends on whether you've gone for a countertop model, which is a standalone appliance, or a built-in microwave, meaning it’s integrated within your cabinets. With all this in mind, we’ve asked design experts and microwave manufacturers for their top tips on where your microwave should go, where it shouldn't go, and what you need to consider when considering where a microwave should go in your kitchen.

Places you should never place a microwave, and why

Near a water source

In a place with limited ventilation

Close to other major electricals such as stoves, TVs or radios

“Microwaves should never be placed near a sink, in an enclosed space without proper ventilation, or close to TVs and radios", says Sachin Bagga, creative director of Haden, "as these locations can pose safety risks and cause interference.”

Experts at Hisense agree that microwaves should be removed from these places — "above a stove, near water sources, and in a closed cabinet without ventilation," adding that above the stove should be avoided as, “The microwave could be exposed to steam, grease, and heat from cooking, which can damage it over time and create potential safety hazards.”

Near water sources would mean, “Water splashes could damage the appliance, and the proximity to water increases the risk of electric shock.” Finally, within a closed cabinet will lead to “lack of airflow” which “can cause the microwave to overheat, potentially leading to a fire.”

Things to consider when placing a countertop microwave

While there’s places to avoid, there’s also plenty to think about when choosing the best spot for your countertop microwave. Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr, says firstly, “Consider your workflow, your preparation area, your coffee-making station and whether you’ll even use your island as a work-from-home-space — do everything you can to make sure you get your plumbing and power supplies in the right place.”

And experts at Hisense say the five top things you should consider when placing a microwave are, “Accessibility, proximity to outlets, ventilation, workflow efficiency, and counter space.”

A countertop microwave is going to take up space on your counters, that’s a given. But, thinking about the workflow in your kitchen is an ideal way of working out where you can sacrifice the space.

“Place the microwave at a height that is easy to access and in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions", recommends Craig Nold, Principal Regulatory Engineer for Microwaves at GE Appliances. For most people, waist to eye level is ideal to avoid spills or burns when moving hot food.”

He adds, “Ensure there is enough space around the microwave, especially at the sides and back, for proper ventilation.” If you’re considering a surface, stability is also an important factor. “The surface should be sturdy enough to support the microwave’s weight, especially when it is loaded with food. Ensure it is level to prevent accidental tipping.”

It’s also worth considering where your electrical outlets are, your personal needs, and child safety. You’ll also need to find a spot that gives you easy access so you can clean your microwave and prolong your appliance’s life.

Top things to consider when placing a built-in microwave

The first consideration for your built-in microwave is height. Bruce says to consider the following things, “An integrated microwave should be installed at a comfortable height and positioned in a convenient place in the kitchen, near the oven or prep area is advisable as this will minimize the distance you have to carry hot good. Always think about positioning and traffic flow, you don’t want to place a microwave where people will constantly be walking by.”

It’s also important to consider structural support, as Nold advises, “Ensure the cabinetry or built-in enclosure can support the weight of the microwave, especially when it is in use. Measure the space to ensure the microwave fits within the designated area, adhering to the manufacturer’s required gaps for adequate ventilation.”

With a built-in microwave, you’ll need to be able to gain access for maintenance and cleaning. This is worth considering, particularly if you’re thinking about placing your microwave up high or in a hard-to-reach area.

Should you choose a combined appliance?

If you’re really keen to save space, combined appliances are a great option. You can get combination microwave ovens if you’re after extra oven space, you can use it for warming food, speed cooking, or even combine your microwave with air frying, if you don’t want to buy one of the best air fryers. It’s all about personal choice, as well as depending on the size and style of your kitchen.