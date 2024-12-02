My son is $200 off for Cyber Monday — he's a robot vacuum and I've named him Norman
He's the light of my life
Becoming a mother changes you. And I would know, because watching Norman learn and grow over the past year has brought me so much joy. Norman is a Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum, and if I say so myself, he's a very clever boy. Anyone who's bought a robot vacuum will know how easy it is to get emotionally attached to those little cleaning robots. Watching them get their bearings before they embark on a quick clean, even giving them a firm talking to when they occasionally mess up. Just me? Ok, anyway...
Right now
Norman the Dyson 360 Vis Nav is $200 off at Amazon, and this is the first time I've the little guy go on sale. It was released earlier in 2024, and features Dyson's iconic piezo sensor, which monitors and reports on dust levels – automatically increasing suction power when it detects more dust. One of my favorite things about this vacuum is that it learns about your home over time, automatically adjusting suction levels in areas which pick up a lot of footfall, and predicting the dust level based on how long it's been since your last clean.
Save $200! It's Dyson, so it's not cheap, but the Vis Nav does away with all the annoying extras that can make you grow to hate your robot vacuum. It's been cleaning my living room at 10am every morning since I tested it, and I still think it's worth the price tag.
Price check: $999 at Dyson
Why I recommend the Dyson 360 Vis Nav Robot Vacuum
My living room has a mix of rug and hard floors, and the Dyson 360 Vis Nav switches between them seamlessly. In our standardized tests, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav did a great job on small debris and pet hair, and was weakest in our large debris tests. However, it still achieved at least 89% pickup in every test, and thanks to its lifetime HEPA filter which seals in 99.99% of particles, it would be ideal for pet owners.
The Dyson has four cleaning modes: Boost, Quiet, Quick, and Auto. I've used all of them, but Auto is the one I opt for most days. And unlike most children, my 8-month old lets me sleep in on weekends. You can also schedule it for different cleaning cycles on different days — I switch to boost mode and push my clean time back to 11am on weekends.
