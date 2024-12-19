My favorite coffee gadget of 2024 is $60 off at Amazon right now

A smart travel mug is probably one of the best investments you can make this time of year and I use the Ember TravelMug 2+ almost every single day to keep my morning coffee or tea at the exact right temperature.

Right now, you can get the Ember TravelMug 2+ for $133 at Amazon, which is 33% off. One of my concerns with this device was its high price, so it's great to see this deal for the holidays.

Ember TravelMug 2+: was $199 now $133 at Amazon The Ember TravelMug 2+ keeps your drink at a pre-set temperature for up to 3 hours via the built-in battery. It's easy to clean and dishwasher-safe with a stainless steel interior and matte finish. The LED touchscreen display indicates battery life and lets you control temperature. It measures 7.9 x 3.14 inches in size, weighs 15.2 ounces and is submersible in up to 3 feet of water. It comes with a single lid and coaster for charging.

Starting the day with a cup of coffee really is one of life's luxuries and while you can use one of the best coffee makers to brew it, transporting it with you is another matter entirely.

The TravelMug 2+ from Ember is on our list of the best travel coffee mugs for good reason and I've been using one for a few months now. The portable coffee scene is currently being dominated by the Ninja Sip Perfect travel mug, but that's like comparing a Toyota Camry to a Ferrari.

The TravelMug 2+ has a built-in battery and heater that'll keep your drink at your preferred temperature for up to three hours away from the charger.

You get a 12oz capacity and a 15.2 ounce weight that has just the right amount of premium heft to it. The matte black design has a touchscreen display that lets you adjust temperature on the fly while the 7.9 x 3.14 inch dimensions taper nicely at the base, which makes it comfortable to hold or put into a cup holder.

The other excellent feature of this travel mug is that you can pair it to Apple's Find My network to easily keep track of its location.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This 33% price reduction brings what is admittedly a very expensive purchase down into more reasonable territory. However, there is one slight caveat I want to mention. Ember has recently redesigned its accompanying smartphone app and, just like Sonos, made it much worse. The wireless connection with the mug can sometimes be sketchy and I've had to re-register my device to my account several times over which is as frustrating as it sounds.

Software quibbles aside, Ember makes excellent hardware and that's all the more easy to recommend when it's discounted like this.