Missed the Prime Day deal on Dyson's Gen5 Detect? It's now restocked — and down to AU$978

Prime Day 2024 saw a number of excellent Dyson vacuums discounted, with some models even selling out thanks to some truly unbeatable deal prices. But while that sale event is officially done and dusted, those vacuums are now back in stock at Amazon and still massively discounted.

Arguably the most impressive deal on offer right now is on Dyson's Gen5 Detect Absolute, now discounted by a whopping AU$571, bringing its price down from AU$1,549 to just AU$978.

While we haven't had a chance to test the Gen5 Detect ourselves, our sister site TechRadar gave it 4 stars in its review, praising its heavy-duty performance, improved battery life and quiet suction, but noting its high price and heaviness as drawbacks. Well, at least this deal takes care of the price part!

And because this is the Absolute model, this Dyson Gen5 Detect also comes with a number of tools and attachments, including a Fluffy Optic cleaner head, a combination tool, a Digital Motorbar cleaner head, a built-in dusting and crevice tool, and a Hair Screw tool.

Killer deal Dyson Gen5 Detect Absolute | AU$1,549 AU$978 (save AU$571) This stick vac can reveal 2x more hidden dust on surfaces thanks to a precisely angled light built into the Digital Motorbar cleaner head. Dubbed Dyson's most powerful HEPA cordless vacuum, the machine can trap up to 99.99% of particles and houses 262AW of suction power, which is pretty impressive.

If this Gen5 Detect Absolute deal is still a bit rich for your blood, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has also discounted some more affordable Dyson handstick models, including Dyson's V11 Advanced and the V8 Extra vacuums.

The Dyson V11 Advanced has been reduced from AU$1,199 to just AU$799, which is a saving of AU$400, while the older Dyson V8 Extra has seen its price drop by 40% to just AU$479.

Dyson V11 Advanced | AU$1,199 AU$779 (save AU$420) Offering 60% more suction power than the V8, Dyson's V11 Advanced cordless vac could be the home upgrade you're looking for. This vacuum has up to 60 minutes of fade-free run time, an LCD screen that shows remaining battery life and updates, and comes with an advanced filtration system that captures 99.99% of particles.

Dyson V8 Extra (Silver/Purple) | AU$799 AU$479 (save AU$320) If you're on the hunt for a Dyson cordless vac that won't break the bank, this V8 model is hard to dismiss. With up to 40 minutes of fade-free power, the machine offers powerful suction for versatile cleaning across hard floors, carpets and more. Plus, it can easily transform into a handheld, making it small enough for those hard-to-reach areas at home and in the car.

As you can see, Amazon has some very enticing Dyson vacuum deals on offer in a number of price ranges. Given that these are leftover deals from the Prime Day sales period, we don't expect these offers to last long, so we recommend you don't wait too long to jump on these discounts.