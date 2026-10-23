5 ways to give your pumpkins a second life after Halloween — and your garden will thank you

Whether you go all-out crazy with your pumpkin carving or take a more serene approach to your displays, you still end up with the same problem after Halloween. What do you do with your leftover pumpkins?

It isn't just the outer shell you need to think about — you also have to decide whether to trash the guts after carving your jack-o’-lanterns or put them to good use.

Here, garden expert Craig Wilson, co-founder of Gardeners Dream, shares how to give your pumpkin a second life once you've closed your front door on the last trick-or-treater.

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1. Turn your pumpkin into a bird feeder

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Once Halloween is over, Wilson suggests putting it to good use in your garden. “Hollow out a fresh pumpkin, remove any leftover decorations and fill it with suitable bird-friendly food to create a simple homemade feeder.”

While you’re scooping out the contents, he also says to save the pumpkin seeds. Let them dry thoroughly before using them in a homemade bird food mix.

“It's a lovely way to make the most of your Halloween pumpkin while giving garden birds a little extra help as the weather gets colder. Just remember to keep an eye on it and remove it before it starts to go moldy,” he adds.

Having a bird feeder is one of the best ways to encourage birds into your yard.

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Beyond keeping birds fed in winter, you'll get to watch them swoop in for a meal.

2. Turn your pumpkin into a planter

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If your Halloween pumpkin is still intact and in good condition, Wilson recommends turning it into a seasonal planter. “Rather than planting directly into the pumpkin, place small pots of fall plants inside it to create a simple display for your doorstep, patio or garden,” he says.

To get the most out of your plants, Wilson recommends choosing specimens that will suit the conditions where you plan to display them. And he adds, “Remember that a pumpkin won't last forever once Halloween has passed. Keep an eye out for soft spots or signs of rot, and remove it when it begins to deteriorate.”

3. Create a garden light

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If you want to make your pumpkin go a little further this Halloween, why not use it to add some autumnal charm to your garden? “An uncarved pumpkin can make a lovely holder for outdoor LED lights or seasonal decorations, bringing a cozy glow to your patio, porch or garden seating area,” says Wilson.

It's a simple way to stretch its use beyond Halloween — and works just as well with carved jack-o’-lanterns. Once it’s served its decorative purpose, Wilson says, as long as it’s still in good condition, you can toss it straight onto your compost heap.

4. Save the seeds for next year

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One of the best parts of a pumpkin is the seeds, and aside from drying them out and adding them to your homemade bird feed, you can keep them to plant next year. However, Wilson advises using only seeds from a healthy pumpkin with no obvious signs of damage or rot.

How to save the seeds

Saving pumpkin seeds for sowing isn't difficult. Wilson says, “Scoop out the seeds when you are carving the pumpkin, separate them from the pulp and give them a good clean before allowing them to dry thoroughly. Once they're completely dry, store them somewhere cool and dry, ready for next year’s growing season.”

Remember that the pumpkin you grow from saved seeds might not look exactly like the one you carved. “Pumpkins, squash and gourds can cross-pollinate, so you might get something a little different next time,” he adds.

Apart from looking forward to a surprise, saving seeds is a fun and easy way of turning this year's Halloween pumpkin into a gardening project for next year, and a great activity to do with young children.

5. Put your leftover pumpkin on the compost heap

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Once Halloween is over, don’t throw your pumpkin away too quickly; it can get a second life on your compost heap. However, before tossing it on the pile, Wilson reminds you to remove any candles, holders, paint or decorations before cutting the pumpkin into small pieces.

He explains, “As the pumpkin decomposes, it will add organic matter to your compost. Once that compost is ready, you can put it back to work around the garden, helping to improve the soil and give your plants a boost.”

What to avoid

Wilson adds that while you might be tempted to bury your pumpkin whole in your flowerbeds, he says it can take time to break down and will likely attract unwanted pests. “Chopping it up and composting it properly is a more practical way to put those leftovers to use.”

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