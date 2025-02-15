3 pests to watch out for this spring — and expert tips to prevent them

As the weather warms up and spring blooms new life, this also means an emergence of unwanted visitors. While we might have been happy to see the back of winter pests (seeking warmth in our homes!), this also means other seasonal pests will be waking up from hibernation.

According to experts, there are certain spring-loving pests to watch out for in the coming months. Not only can these become a nuisance in the home, but can potentially cause damage to your property. So if you want to prevent them before they become a real issue, these are the pests to look out for this spring — and expert tips.

1. Stink Bugs

Stink bugs on surface (Image credit: Shutterstock)

These shield-shaped bugs literally get their name from the odor they release once they are crushed or disturbed.

What's more, the pheromone they produce not only protects them from predators, but attracts more stink bugs. Unfortunately, warmer weather will attract more of these brown insects to your home or yard. This is why it’s so important to know how to get rid of stink bugs the right way.

Stink bugs usually make their way into homes through cracks and openings in exterior walls, doors or window frames. A good preventative measure is to seal up any gaps with caulk (a silicone-based formula is advised for glass), or make necessary repairs to fix larger openings.

If you want to deter them with a natural repellent, stink bugs hate the scents of essential oils, particularly, clove oil, lemongrass oil, spearmint and Ylang Ylang oil. Simply add a few drops of oil to water in a spray bottle. Apply around areas such as around windowsills or where you've spotted stink bugs, and your air will smell fresh too. Win-win!

2. Ants

Ants on floor tile (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It can be unnerving if you spot ants in your home and if you’ve only seen one, chances are, there might be a colony! As a result, these common pests are notoriously hard to find and eliminate completely.

Spring and warmer months happen to be their favorite season when worker ants come out of their underground hibernation, and start looking for their first crumbs of the season. In fact, ants are constantly looking for food, water and shelter — three of the 7 things that are attracting ants to your home.

“Ants nests are a common sight in homes over the spring months, they favour the cracks and crevices around your home,” says Joshua Houston, Pest Control Expert at WhatCost. “They should be one of the more obvious pests to spot, as despite being small they are always in big numbers. Despite being one of the less harmful pests to humans, you will still want to remove them from your home. Bites can be irritating and due to the vast amount of them, they can get anywhere and everywhere.”

What’s more, if an infestation isn’t dealt with quickly, ants can cause structural damage in extreme circumstances. To quickly get rid of ants, an ant killer is your best option, found in stores or online. Or if you prefer non-toxic methods, try one of these 7 natural ways to get rid of ants without chemicals, or even one of these ant-repelling plants!

One top tip is to mix a 50:50 solution of white vinegar to water in a spray bottle. Spray your countertops, surfaces or anywhere else you’ve spotted ants — and the strong smell should be enough to keep them at bay! The same applies with essential oils such as peppermint, tea tree, eucalyptus, spearmint and cinnamon oil.

Similarly, inspect your home/walls and seal up any gaps or cracks with caulk to prevent critters from coming through. And be sure to seal foods properly, clean all surfaces, and to get rid of their scent trail — making it harder for them to return.

3. Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Perhaps the biggest nuisance to appear during warmer months are mosquitoes. And even if you haven’t seen one buzzing around, you’ll certainly need to know how to get rid of mosquitoes before endless numbers are attracted to your yard.

“Mosquitos are an irritating pest, most of the time you won’t even notice their presence until you wake up the next morning covered in bites.,” adds Houston. “They increase in volume during the spring and can be identified through the small raised red bumps that they leave on your skin.”

In serious cases, these pests can also transmit fatal diseases, including malaria and dengue. “Disease can be spread by mosquitoes as they are vectors, which means they carry diseases between animals and humans. The diseases they cause include; Chikungunya, Dengue, West Nile virus, and Malaria. They are most commonly found around places that contain water such as; lakes, ponds, marshes, pools and birdbaths”. Inspect your yard to eliminate any stagnant water you find, such as pools of water or open containers.

To prevent mosquitoes from entering your home, ensure your window screens are not damaged or have tears for such tiny bugs to come through. Like many other pests, mosquitoes have a strong sense of smell and are easily repulsed by certain fragrances. So you could try one of these 5 scents that repel mosquitoes and keep them out of your home or even plants that repel mosquitoes.

Failing that, you could buy mosquito traps that will kill larvae, or learn to make a non-toxic mosquito trap in 7 easy steps. You’ll want to banish these pesky insects from your home or yard before they invade your personal space.