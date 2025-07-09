Fed up of spiders in your home? Banish them with these 5 Prime Day pest-repellent deals
Say goodbye to eight-legged visitors
The warmer weather is here, and inevitably brings out all kinds of undesirable bugs. But there’s one common household pest we can’t seem to be rid of — spiders.
It seems like no matter how hard we try to get rid of spiders, we’ll spot another hiding in a dark corner or space somewhere.
And if your first instinct is to squish these crawlies on sight, you’ll need to think twice. According to pest experts, you should never squash spiders in your home, or you’ll risk creating an infestation in your home. So what can you do instead?
Luckily, we’ve spotted some great spider repellent deals to pick up for Amazon Prime Day — so you can finally banish eight-legged pests for good.
Best spider repellent deals
This pure peppermint oil is paraben free, and provides a fresh scent. Versatile to use in an oil or reed diffuser, you can also add a few drops to cotton balls and place them around the home where you’ve spotted spiders. And while the fresh fragrance is pleasant to our senses, it makes a repulsive, pest repellent. What’s more, essential oils can also be added to homemade cleaning products to help deodorize surfaces.
Save 33% off these 30 insect traps. These are an effective, method if you'd rather have an easy, hassle-free way to catch spiders. Simply fold along the perforated line and tear one trap from sheet. Then remove the backing paper to expose the sticky area, fold along lines and secure with tab to create an enclosed trap. Once spiders crawl in, they'll be stuck forever!
If you’re dealing with an infestation, you’ll need something stronger to get the job done. The Hot Shot Fogger kills spiders and most common pests on contact, and is effective for up to two months. It works by a penetrating mist that goes deep into cracks and crevices to kill the bugs you see and and don't see. This is also ideal for treating 2,000 cubic feet of coverage.
These incense sticks are a great, natural spider repellent that can also banish mosquitoes, flies and other pests. Made only from plant and essential oils, these will burn and create fragrant scents that spiders and other bugs will hate. Plus, you’ll make a great saving too with this Prime Day only deal!
If you prefer a daily, ready-to-use application, this 16 oz spray is ideal for indoor and outdoor use. Made from extra-concentrated peppermint oil, this natural spray is non-toxic and stain-free if used on surfaces. What’s more, it’s safe to use around children and pets, and will keep spiders and other pests at bay. At almost 20% off, this is a steal.
