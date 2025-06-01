Banish cockroaches with this $2 ingredient that experts say they 'cannot stand'

I don’t like to think of myself as unwelcoming, but I prefer to keep critters out of my home. However, in the warmer months, when I have my doors and windows open wide to invite the fresh air in, I’m also giving an open invitation to pests.

I refuse to shut all my doors and windows to prevent the likes of cockroaches from making themselves at home, and that’s why I was intrigued to discover another way to encourage them to make a quick exit. Because I know they won’t pay any attention when I tell them, ‘Please don’t bother to take off your shoes, you won’t be staying.”

With the warmer weather creeping in, cockroaches are emerging from their winter hiding spots and heading indoors in search of food, warmth and shelter. Their internal sat nav takes them straight to your kitchen, pantry, or behind your appliances, where they make themselves at home.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

But, according to Chris Hutton, storage expert and owner of Adams Selfstore, once they claim residence, they are hard to remove. Apart from being an unwelcome sight, they pose a serious health hazard and are known for carrying bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli.

What’s more, if they infiltrate your food stores, they can leave behind more than the mess of damaged packaging. Cockroaches can cause gastrointestinal infections and allergic reactions.

Calling in pest control needn’t be your first resort, as there’s one method that will send cockroaches packing. And all it will cost you is $2, saving you from forking out on expensive pest control.

Spice and Chili Dried Bay Leaves: $1.99 at Amazon Inside this packet you'll receive 1 ounce of dried bay leaves. Apart from adding fragrance and a distinctive flavor to your food, the leaves can be used to deter cockroaches. Place the leaves around your home to keep the pests out.

“Cockroaches are an extremely hardy bug that can be quite difficult to remove from homes. However, they absolutely cannot stand the smell of bay leaves,” says Hutton.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, what is the secret power in bay leaves? Eucalyptol and terpenes are the natural compounds found in aromatic herbs that are often added to recipes to enhance flavor. These fragrant oils are known to repel insects.

Hutton explains that the smell is overwhelming and unbearable to cockroaches, driving them to flee the area in search of a less offensive environment.

“Once a cockroach catches even the slightest whiff of bay leaves, they’ll run in the opposite direction. It makes for a natural, chemical-free deterrent, and can save households hundreds in pest control costs.”

How to deter cockroaches with bay leaves

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hutton recommends placing a handful of dried bay leaves in areas where cockroaches are likely to hide or enter. Think about the areas behind kitchen appliances, in cupboards, under your sink, or near cracks in walls.



But once you've placed the bay leaves in these prime areas, don’t just forget about them. Hutton recommends replacing them every couple of weeks to keep the scent potent and effective.

Other ways to prevent cockroaches

Apart from using bay leaves, there are other ways to get rid of cockroaches, including maintaining good hygiene practices.

Hutton suggests keeping food sealed and surfaces clean and wiping up any crumbs or spills promptly.