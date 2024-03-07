Canyon launches lightweight Grizl:ON e-bikes designed for both commutes and trail runs

Most electric bikes are either designed for commuting about town or off-road adventures. But Canyon's latest Grizl:ON e-bikes aim to combine both into a lightweight, durable, long-lasting package.

In our experience, the best electric bikes tend to be those designed for daily activities, like cycling to work or as an alternative to some shorter car journeys. So, it's interesting to see Canyon aim for improved versatility.

Two bikes are launching in the U.S. as part of the new range — the Grizl:ON CF 7 ($4,999) and the Grizl:ON CF 9 ($5,999). Both are similar and are Class 3 e-bikes, so they come with motors that support speeds up to 28mph.

You also get a substantial integrated 400 Wh battery — more than enough to see you through daily rides around town — with the option to attach a 250 Wh range extender for when you're on longer rides.

In years gone by, if you wanted to add digital features to your regular bike, it'd require a lot of messy cables, but that's not a problem on the Grizl:ON bikes, as Canyon's ST0037 Stem hides away all the tech, so you can just pop your phone on the mount and get cycling.

There are several similarities between the two models, as both Grizl:ON bikes are made from carbon fiber to keep them light (35.26 lbs for the CF 7, 34.27 lbs on the CF 9), and the frames range from XS to XL.

But, given the $1,000 price difference between the two bikes, there are a few premium features on the CF 9, including an upgraded suspension fork and a slightly lighter and higher-performance chain mechanism.

Despite the new name, this isn't the first time Canyon has released a bike designed for commuting and fun rides. In 2020, it launched the Grit:ON range for gravel track cycling, but they found that people started to use them for work commutes, too.

This led to the Grizl:ON bikes, which are specifically designed to pull double-duty, offering a lightweight frame capable of quick rides along roads, but with a durable design, range extenders, and a lighting system that'll stay on for two hours even after the battery runs out.

Of course, neither bike is exactly cheap, with each model costing several thousand dollars. But the Grizl:ON bikes look set to offer stiff competition to our current favorite electric bike, the Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus, which starts at $1,999 but doesn't have the same track capabilities.

But if you're looking for something that'll get you about the town without as many smart features, the best budget electric bikes are a good place to start, especially if you're just getting into e-bike cycling and want to test the waters before investing in a more versatile bike.