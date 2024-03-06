7 reasons why I’m finally an electric bike believer

It’s easy to dislike new things, especially when that new thing tends to be pricier, heavier and dorkier looking than a cherished old thing. I’m speaking about electric bikes, of course. As an avid cyclist since my diaper days, I’ve been hooked on the feeling of cruising around on a bicycle for as far back as my memory goes.

When ebikes started popping up in my purview ten years ago, or so, I initially paid them little mind. After all, ebikes are an incredibly eco-friendly alternative to motor vehicles, and living in a congested city like Seattle, I’m down for anything that reduces urban car culture.

But then ebike numbers started to grow and soon, everyone from floppy-haired preteens to salt-and-pepper retirees began blasting by me at mock speeds — bike racks became jam-packed with bulky, unsightly ebikes, as did popular biking trails. And, so, my attitude shifted from that of an open-minded, fresh-faced college boy to one of a crotchety recluse, ready to shake my proverbial cane at all ebikers in passing.

That was the old me, though. People can change. These days, I’ve come around to the motor-assisted lifestyle. In fact, I’m considering upgrading to one of the best electric bikes soon. Here are seven reasons why I’m finally an electric bike believer.

1. You can still get a workout…if you want to

Ride1Up Roadster V2 is priced at around $1000. (Image credit: Ride1Up)

The old me would scoff at ebike riders zipping by as I huffed and puffed up steep inclines. "Get a real bike!" I'd shout in my head. But now I know better than to judge. Sure, you can cruise around on an ebike with minimal physical excursion. That doesn't mean you have to.

I find that for longer rides, in particular, it's often necessary to conserve battery power for the tail end when I'm really tired. When riding the entry-level Trek Verve 2 Disc, for instance, I like to keep the e-assist on at its lowest setting for all but the steepest hills, which coincidentally is how I end most rides (I live on a hill). This means I'm still doing plenty of peddling and getting my heart rate decently elevated.

So, yes, you can definitely still get a solid workout on an ebike. On a recent 15.6-mile ride, for example, I burned 878 calories, according to the Garmin Forerunner 165. My average heart rate for that ride, 146 bpm, was also not too dissimilar to my average for similar rides on a standard bike.

Trek Verve 2 Disk bike: $699 @ Trek

The Trek Verve 2 Disk is an affordable and reasonably lightweight hybrid electric-assist bike with up to 25+ miles of range. Maxing out at 20 MPH using maximum motor power, it has plenty of pep in its step for joy rides or booking it up hills. High handlebars and large tires make for a comfy ride, whether on pavement or rougher terrain.

2. Prices are coming down

It's easy to assume that electric-assisted bikes cost a pretty penny. But the entry-level market, which I'm classifying as any bike under $1000, has really started to blossom. The previously mentioned Trek Verve 2 Disc, for example, is surprisingly solid-built and with a decent range for only $700.

A quick trip to our best electric bikes buying guide reveals several other excellent sub-$1k options, including the Ride1Up Roadster V2 and the Ride1Up Turris. The Juiced Ripracer, which I'd love to try out, costs just a bit more at $1200 and looks seriously fun to ride.

3. Range is adequate, even on the entry-level

The Trek Verve 2 Disc has a range of between 20 and 30 miles. (Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Future)

Speaking of entry-level, battery life on bikes like the Roadster V2 and Verve 2 is respectable. Both get between 20 and 30 miles per charge, depending on how much e-assist you use. Higher-end options, like the $1700 Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus sport batteries with ranges up to 55 miles and above.

Most entry-level ebikes don't offer swappable batteries; you'll likely need to shell out extra dough for that feature. Fortunately...

4. Batteries recharge quickly

I was impressed to discover that I can fully charge up the Trek Verve Disc's internal battery to 100% in roughly two hours. The Roadster V2 takes a little longer, between two and four hours.

Still, this means that if I run out of juice while on a cycling adventure, I can pop into the nearest coffee shop or pub, down a beverage or two while my bike charges up, and be on my merry way.

5. They're heavy but not too heavy

Weight and bulk are both major reasons why I've been hesitant to own an ebike. Living in an apartment with several sets of stairs to navigate doesn't exactly vibe with owning a 77-pound bike.

However, there are a surprising number of light-ish ebikes, especially toward the entry-level end. You'll find lighter options in carbon fiber, of course, but those models start at several grand. Not to worry, the Roadster V2 is just 33 pounds, and the Verve 2 Disc is only 30 pounds. While both vastly outweigh my standard commuter bike, the heft is manageable.

6. Faster than a car in congested cities

In congested urban environments, ebikes offer an entertaining and environmentally friendly alternative to commuting by car. They can also get you from point A to point B — assuming your city has adequate bike infrastructure — often faster than motor vehicles.

In Seattle, I'm easily able to avoid the crushing agony of rush hour traffic thanks to well-placed bike lanes and trails. Destinations that might otherwise take me 45 minutes to get to via car instead take me 15 or 20 minutes.

7. They're pure fun

The Juiced RipRacer is a small ebike that cruises at speeds up to 28 mph. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Ultimately, the reason I got into biking in the first place is because it's fun. Who would've guessed that adding a small motor to a bike could make it even more enjoyable? But it surely does.

Beyond the thrill of cruising around town like a bat out of hell, electric bikes also have the benefit of unlocking new adventures. Destinations I may have previously avoided biking to due to distance or incline are now suddenly within reach.

Bottom line: I'm an ebike believer

This marks just the start of my electric bike journey. And I can't wait to see where it takes me: I mentioned shopping for an ebike in the intro, and I'm eager to explore all of the options out there.

I'll be sure to keep you updated as I test out different models and get a sense of which brands and styles are best. Until then, happy riding!