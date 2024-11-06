Don’t wait for Black Friday — this Dyson Digital Slim vacuum cleaner is half-price right now

Whether you want to replace or upgrade to one of the best vacuum cleaners , Dyson is a sought-after brand. Known for its premium power, advanced filtration systems and eye-catching design, it isn't any wonder why their cordless cleaners are rated as among the most expensive on the market.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to bag a great deal. Right now, and for a limited time, the Dyson Digital Slim is on sale for just $249 from $499 @ Dyson . That’s an incredible half-price discount, leaving you with a saving of $250 in your pocket. Unsurprisingly, this hot deal will not likely stay on the shelves for too long.

There’s a lot to be impressed about the Dyson Digital Slim cordless cleaner. First, it’s designed to be sleek and super light to handle and carry around the home. It claims to be 30% lighter than its predecessor, the Dyson V11, so you can easily tackle any cleaning task. Convenient for those with large/busy households or mobility issues who can't lift for long periods.

It also has three modes — Eco, Auto and Boost and promises a 40-minute runtime. The handy LCD shows the current suction mode and remaining run time in seconds for efficient cleaning. It will also notify you when it is time for filter maintenance and if there are any problems, such as foreign matter clogging.

Despite its lightweight size, it packs enough power to tackle carpets and hard floors. It can quickly transform into a handheld vac with a button click, should you wish to tackle stairs or ceiling cobwebs — ensuring the entire house is spotless.

Like other Dyson models, the Digital Slim boasts an advanced filtration system that removes dust particles, dander, and other airborne allergens. With its slimline and attractive design, it's easy to store with the wall-mounted bracket included.

So, if you want to make light work of heavy-duty cleaning chores, grab this Dyson Digital Slim cordless cleaner deal while it still lasts.