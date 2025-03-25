I'm a decaf drinker — here's why Nespresso's latest drop has finally persuaded me to buy a Vertuo machine

Vanilla Decaffeinato never sounded so sweet

Vanilla Decaffeinato
(Image credit: Nespresso)

Nespresso just launched its first ever flavored decaf blend. This is huge news if, like me, you've been craving some flavor after finding a love of decaf — or a need for it as I boldly made the switch in a bid for better sleep and less jitters.

I'm seriously surprised that they didn't bring an option out sooner, but I'm also incredibly happy to hear that they have, and it's Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato. But, how much is it to try? Well, for a sleeve of 10 pods, it'll cost you $13.50 or £7.90 in the UK, sold directly from Nespresso or in Nespresso boutiques.

According to Nespresso, a recent survey from the National Coffee Association revealed that over 70% of decaf coffee drinkers are under 45. And reportedly, these younger consumers are increasingly seeking flavor from their caffeine-free alternatives. And honestly, as a member of the under 45s community, I agree.

Unfortunately for Original Nespresso users, these pods won't work with every Nespresso machine. Instead, they're just for Vertuo — to be enjoyed in a mug, as a Reverso, or even iced.

Nespresso Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato Pods
Nespresso Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato Pods: $13.50 at Nespresso AU

Nespresso's Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato pods are the first-ever flavored decaf offering from the coffee-loving brand. And as a coffee lover myself who is also a huge fan of decaf, this is music to my ears. For 10 pods, it'll cost you $13.50. That's just $1.35 a pod.

You can also buy in the U.K. for £7.90

View Deal

Flavor for decaf lovers

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima pouring milk

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

When it comes to the best Nespresso machine, there's a lot of choice. But, when it comes to flavored decaf in your favorite Nespresso machine, there's been absolutely no choice at all. Until now — and what a flavor they've chosen to make their debut. Sweet Vanilla.

I'm a huge fan of coffee, but I'm not a fan of caffeine. Or rather caffeine isn't a fan of me. One coffee past a certain time and sleeping is off the cards. So, I turned to decaf, but my tastebuds haven't thanked me lately.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ : was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The least-expensive machine in Amazon's sale is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. We like that it has an Expert Mode, which lets you customize your coffee, unveiling a plethora of new options in the process.

View Deal

That's why I'm eager to try Nespresso's new Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato pod. It really could change everything about the way I enjoy my past-noon coffee. Described as a "luxurious blend that marries the creamy essence of vanilla with meticulously sourced Latin American Arabicas," it sounds like a taste sensation.

I've tried a lot of different ways to make my decaf flavored from syrups to spices to different milk alternatives, but this could be the answer I've been looking for.

Nespresso Vertuo Next

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Delving a little deeper, the new decaf blend is described as "a classic vanilla flavor combined with sweet biscuit, candied and cereal notes." And honestly, I cannot wait to try it.

Us decaf drinkers can often feel a little hard done by when the caffeine drinkers of the world are gifted such wonderful flavors to try. Especially when you're making coffee at home, the opportunity to try new flavors from Nespresso's wide range and seeing that there's not many decaf options can be disheartening.

Unfortunately, the Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato pods are only for Vertuo machine users. Fortunately, our Homes Editor compared the Nespresso Vertuo and Nespresso Original lines and steered me in that direction, meaning I can try these new pods, as soon as I get my hands on them. Flavor verdict pending.

Grace Dean
Grace Dean

Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.

