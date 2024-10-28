This viral TikTok just showed an easy way to reuse your Nespresso capsules

Deciding to own one of the best Nespresso machines means you’re committing to single-serve coffees and single-use capsules. Or, maybe it doesn’t. As I was scrolling through TikTok, it's no surprise that given my love of coffee, my feed would show me a viral Nespresso hack. What I saw surprised me, and left me feeling a little conflicted. There is a way to reuse your Nespresso capsules, and I’m not talking about purchasing a reusable pod that may or may not work with your machine.

While I've recently thought about buying one of the best coffee makers so that I can brew my favorite flavors and grounds from other brands, I quickly realized while watching this TikTok that I didn’t need to. I also didn’t need to use a French press, if I didn’t want to add another piece of coffee it to my home. Although the French press does offer a cost-effective and simple solution, there’s something about pressing down a capsule into the Nespresso machine that is just a lot quicker and hassle-free.

Here’s the viral TikTok that’ll reveal all about how to reuse your Nespresso capsules (and, have no fear, it’s not just Nespresso):

While user @ devinraimo gets views on her food, drinks, fashion, and lifestyle videos, this one alone has over 6 million views, which is one of her biggest clips this year. The power of coffee cannot be underestimated. It’s also drawn in hundreds of comments from excited users, alongside a lot of comments suggesting it's easier to just buy a new coffee machine or reusable pods, but we’ll get into that below.

In Devin's video, she explains that you can simply remove the top completely from your used Nespresso pod, empty out the grounds, fill it with your coffee grounds of choice, pat it down, and then top it with a foil sticker from a company called My-Cap, fold it over the edges, and voila, a new coffee in a used pod! We'll delve into how it all works below.

How does My-Cap work?

(Image credit: Nespresso)

My-Cap offers a range of products to enable you to reuse your Nespresso single-use coffee capsules or pods. As Devin demonstrated, the My-Cap adhesive foils are perfect for Nespresso Vertuo brewers.

My-Cap 100 Foil Adhesive Stickers: $12.49 at My-Cap Reseal your Nespresso capsules with these foil adhesive stickers. The subscribe & save option reduces the price, as well as a discount offered on the quantity ordered.

People, including a few in the comments of the TikTok video, say that if you don't want to use single-use capsules, you may as well just use a regular coffee maker or espresso machine instead of a Nespresso machine. But, if you already have a Nespresso machine, it’s certainly a good sustainable option and can work out way more affordable than buying a whole new machine or reusing pods every single time. They also suggest using a French press or the AeroPress to save money, but some people may find using Nespresso capsules an incredibly useful and efficient way of making coffee when you don’t have time.

Does this hack work with other single-serve machines?

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Getty)

Yes, it does. My-Cap doesn't only create the foil stickers for coffee machines in the Nespresso Vertuo range, like the Vertuo Lattissima (which we gave a five-star rating), but Nespresso Original, Tassimo products, Keurig, and other brewers too.

And, depending on what machine you have, the product they offer changes. For example, there’s silicone caps or non-adhesive foils for Nespresso Original capsules, or a reusable coffee disc with silicone lid for Tassimo brewers. They even have reusable capsules that allow you to fill your own capsules that will work with your machine, if you don’t fancy applying a new lid yourself.