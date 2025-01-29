Nespresso collabs with Oatly on a coffee pod that's perfect for oat milk — here's why I'm excited

Nespresso just teamed up with Oatly to release a limited-edition coffee pod that's perfect for oat milk, and I'm shocked that nobody thought of it sooner. The Oatly Barista Edition pods, which share a name with Oatly's iconic Barista Edition oat milk, retail at $15 or £7.90 for 10 pods, and can be bought direct from Nespresso.

According to Nespresso, half of American and European consumers now use plant-based milks. The pod collaboration features rich cereal notes designed to harmonize with the natural sweetness of oat milk.

It's bad news for Original Nespresso users, though, because these pods won't work with every Nespresso machine. The new limited-edition pods are designed for Vertuo machines only and will automatically pour a 2.7 fl. oz double espresso.

The perfect pairing

(Image credit: Nespresso)

When I review the best coffee makers, I test with both plant-based milk and the real deal to see if the machine can handle the requirements of different milk types. Oat milk needs to be steamed at lower temperatures as it has a lower burning point than dairy milk, and depending on which milk you're using, it will also be trickier to texturize your oat milk for latte art and frothy cappuccinos.

I've tried a number of barista-ready oat milks, and Oatly Barista always gives me the best results, making it a great partner for Nespresso's bespoke oat milk pods.

Different steaming needs aside, the release tackles an issue that oat milk lovers such as myself know all too well: oat milk will fundamentally alter the taste of your coffee, and when roasters develop espresso blends they typically pair it with dairy milk when taste-testing. According to Nespresso, "when combined with oat milk, strong cereal notes and sweet aromatics emerge, all complemented by a smooth texture and creamy body."

(Image credit: Nespresso)

If you drink oat milk for environmental reasons, the collaboration between Oatly and Nespresso may strike you as a bit strange. For one, while there are ways to recycle your Nespresso Vertuo pods, a conventional espresso machine would almost always be a more sustainable choice. Sustainability aside though, there are lots of reasons why shoppers may opt for oat milk.

There are those who can't consume lactose, but oat milk can also be a flavor preference. Personally, I enjoy the flavor of oat milk and use it as an afternoon treat when making a latte or mocha. The natural sweetness makes my coffee taste more indulgent than a typical dairy-based drink.