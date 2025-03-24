De'Longhi's timeless new Linea Classic espresso machine is shockingly affordable, and ideal for small kitchens

Espresso machines notoriously take up space in your kitchen and cost a lot of money, so being able to find a machine that looks great for under $200 is rare. That's why this new launch is so exciting. De'Longhi is a global leader in home espresso innovation, and it's just debuted the Linea Classic Espresso Machine, for just $199. And right now, it's on sale for $179.

Ticking all the boxes for looking great while providing premium quality, De'Longhi has focused on a sleek stainless-steel Italian design with chrome detailing, clean lines and superb espresso — without the hefty price tag. This proves that elevating your kitchen space whilst making great at-home espresso doesn't have to be expensive. Given what's on offer from De'Longhi's latest drop, we're pretty excited by what we're seeing. And we'll be sure to judge whether it fits nicely into the best espresso machines, once we get our hands on it.

De'Longhi Linea Classic Espresso Machine: was £199.95 now £179.95 at delonghi.com The De'Longhi Linea Classic Espresso Machine is a new stainless steel, premium piece of kit from the coffee specialists, without the premium price tag. For just $179, you can invite this sleek and compact espresso maker into your home, without having to sacrifice too much space or money.

Stunning in steel

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

It's not surprising to see a luxe stainless steel finish on an espresso machine. Many of the leading espresso machines live by this look as a premium finish for their designs. What is surprising is that the Linea Classic harnesses this high-end finish at a less-than-premium price.

You may be wondering what's the difference between De'Longhi's similarly-priced ECP3120? Well, quite a lot as it happens. For just $50 more (or $30 with the current deal), the Linea Classic provides a chrome-detailed visual pressure gauge that tracks in real time, Thermoblock technology that reaches the perfect temperature instantly, an adjustable 2-setting steam wand and the opportunity to use customizable preset recipes.

What's new?

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

As mentioned, the De'Longhi Linea Classic comes with some pretty impressive features on its spec sheet. And that's even more impressive considering the price of it. As well an adjustable drip tray for different size glassware and a removable water tank, De'Longhi has made sure to pack in the extras to elevate the way you make your hot drinks at home. And they've made sure it's an incredibly streamlined process.

For starters, the real-time pressure gauge means you can keep an eye on your espresso-making. With chrome detailing, it's a sleek design, as well as being incredibly helpful. Then, there's the 2-setting steam wand that'll whip you up some frothed milk in no time at all. And as a premium extra, this espresso machine utilizes Thermoblock technology to make sure it creates the perfect temperature, and make sure it stays there as long as possible.

So, for under $200, you can whip up barista-quality espresso, lattes, even espresso martinis with just the simple touch of a button. Home coffee never sounded so good.