De'Longhi's timeless new Linea Classic espresso machine is shockingly affordable, and ideal for small kitchens

News
By published

Sleek, compact, packed with features — all for under $200

De&#039;Longhi Linea Classic
(Image credit: De'Longhi)

Espresso machines notoriously take up space in your kitchen and cost a lot of money, so being able to find a machine that looks great for under $200 is rare. That's why this new launch is so exciting. De'Longhi is a global leader in home espresso innovation, and it's just debuted the Linea Classic Espresso Machine, for just $199. And right now, it's on sale for $179.

Ticking all the boxes for looking great while providing premium quality, De'Longhi has focused on a sleek stainless-steel Italian design with chrome detailing, clean lines and superb espresso — without the hefty price tag. This proves that elevating your kitchen space whilst making great at-home espresso doesn't have to be expensive. Given what's on offer from De'Longhi's latest drop, we're pretty excited by what we're seeing. And we'll be sure to judge whether it fits nicely into the best espresso machines, once we get our hands on it.

De'Longhi Linea Classic Espresso Machine
De'Longhi Linea Classic Espresso Machine: was £199.95 now £179.95 at delonghi.com

The De'Longhi Linea Classic Espresso Machine is a new stainless steel, premium piece of kit from the coffee specialists, without the premium price tag. For just $179, you can invite this sleek and compact espresso maker into your home, without having to sacrifice too much space or money.

View Deal

Stunning in steel

De'Longhi Linea Classic

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

It's not surprising to see a luxe stainless steel finish on an espresso machine. Many of the leading espresso machines live by this look as a premium finish for their designs. What is surprising is that the Linea Classic harnesses this high-end finish at a less-than-premium price.

You may be wondering what's the difference between De'Longhi's similarly-priced ECP3120? Well, quite a lot as it happens. For just $50 more (or $30 with the current deal), the Linea Classic provides a chrome-detailed visual pressure gauge that tracks in real time, Thermoblock technology that reaches the perfect temperature instantly, an adjustable 2-setting steam wand and the opportunity to use customizable preset recipes.

What's new?

De'Longhi Linea Classic

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

As mentioned, the De'Longhi Linea Classic comes with some pretty impressive features on its spec sheet. And that's even more impressive considering the price of it. As well an adjustable drip tray for different size glassware and a removable water tank, De'Longhi has made sure to pack in the extras to elevate the way you make your hot drinks at home. And they've made sure it's an incredibly streamlined process.

For starters, the real-time pressure gauge means you can keep an eye on your espresso-making. With chrome detailing, it's a sleek design, as well as being incredibly helpful. Then, there's the 2-setting steam wand that'll whip you up some frothed milk in no time at all. And as a premium extra, this espresso machine utilizes Thermoblock technology to make sure it creates the perfect temperature, and make sure it stays there as long as possible.

So, for under $200, you can whip up barista-quality espresso, lattes, even espresso martinis with just the simple touch of a button. Home coffee never sounded so good.

See more Home News
Grace Dean
Grace Dean

Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
De&#039;Longhi La Specialista Touch on a kitchen countertop
De'Longhi just dropped a new coffee machine that brews epic espressos — at an amazing price
De&#039;Longhi La Specialista Opera is a stainless steel manual espresso machine with smart tamping, a group handle, steam wand, and grinder
Not a typo! My favorite espresso machine is on sale by $300 right now
De&#039;longhi la specialista touch first look
I got a first look at De'Longhi's new La Specialista Touch — 3 things I love, and 1 thing I don't
De&#039;Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo
I made a life-changing shot of espresso in this De'Longhi coffee maker — and now I want to buy it
a red smeg espresso machine with burr grinder is photographed against a blue background
Best espresso machines 2025: Top picks from a certified barista
Nespresso Vertuo Creatista
I tried Nespresso's most expensive coffee maker — here's my verdict
Latest in Coffee Makers
De&#039;Longhi Linea Classic
De'Longhi's timeless new Linea Classic espresso machine is shockingly affordable, and ideal for small kitchens
De&#039;longhi la specialista touch first look
I got a first look at De'Longhi's new La Specialista Touch — 3 things I love, and 1 thing I don't
The Wacaco Picopresso on a wooden surface with an espresso glass next. toit
I tested a portable espresso machine for a month and the results shocked me — it actually makes proper coffee
Cumulus Coffee Machine
I tried this high-tech coffee maker that makes nitro cold brew in seconds, and I'll never order an espresso martini at a bar again
Wacaco Pipamoka portable coffee maker in front of a blue background.
Wacaco Pipamoka review: Coffee on the side of a mountain? No problem
AeroPrress Go Plus
AeroPress just upped the stakes in portable coffee — meet the AeroPress Go Plus
Latest in News
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date just tipped — here's when you might be able to buy
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.
iPhone 17 just tipped for this long overdue Pro feature in new report
Android 16 screen-off fingerprint unlock in Settings menu
Android 16's latest beta lets all Pixel users unlock their phone more easily — here’s how
Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) stands on the hood of a car with an explosion behind him in a promotional still for Warner Bros. &quot;Mad Max:Fury Road&quot;
One of the best action movies ever made is leaving Netflix very soon — here's your last day to stream 'Mad Max: Fury Road'
nvidia rtx 50 series
RTX 5060 Ti release date just tipped for April 16 — HP seemingly confirms Nvidia's next-gen GPUs
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung’s 'Haean' smart glasses will reportedly launch this year — here's everything to expect
More about coffee makers
De&#039;longhi la specialista touch first look

I got a first look at De'Longhi's new La Specialista Touch — 3 things I love, and 1 thing I don't

The Wacaco Picopresso on a wooden surface with an espresso glass next. toit

I tested a portable espresso machine for a month and the results shocked me — it actually makes proper coffee
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.

iPhone 17 just tipped for this long overdue Pro feature in new report
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.
iPhone 17 just tipped for this long overdue Pro feature in new report
A collage of items on sale from Amazon&#039;s Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale LIVE — here’s the deals I think are Prime Day worthy
Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) stands on the hood of a car with an explosion behind him in a promotional still for Warner Bros. &quot;Mad Max:Fury Road&quot;
One of the best action movies ever made is leaving Netflix very soon — here's your last day to stream 'Mad Max: Fury Road'
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date just tipped — here's when you might be able to buy
nvidia rtx 50 series
RTX 5060 Ti release date just tipped for April 16 — HP seemingly confirms Nvidia's next-gen GPUs
Foldable iPhone concept image
Apple's foldable 'iPhone Flip' tipped for release in 2026 with a familiar design and iPhone 17 Air features
Android 16 screen-off fingerprint unlock in Settings menu
Android 16's latest beta lets all Pixel users unlock their phone more easily — here’s how
Magician David Blaine covered in bees in a scene from his new TV series, David Blaine: Do Not Attempt 2025
How to watch 'David Blaine: Do Not Attempt' online from anywhere
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung’s 'Haean' smart glasses will reportedly launch this year — here's everything to expect
Galaxy S25 Ultra Now brief
Samsung’s Personal Data Engine is a big addition to the Galaxy S25 — here’s why