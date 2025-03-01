De'Longhi just dropped a new coffee machine that brews epic espressos — at an amazing price

There's a new coffee maker in town — and it comes from brew aficionados, De'Longhi.

Called the La Specialista Touch, it joins the existing line of products, but this time with a touchscreen (and more). Best of all though? It's only £699, which is an incredibly competitive price for a machine with these specs, slotting in nicely as the second cheapest option in the La Specialista family.

While the De'Longhi La Specialista Touch has just launched in the UK, for now that's the only place you can get a hold of it. But fear not, the brand has confirmed that it will launch in the U.S. in due course.

The magic touch

De'Longhi's La Specialista family has certainly impressed us in recent months with the launch of the De'Longhi La Specialista Opera, which we awarded four-and-a-half stars in our full review and a spot in our best espresso machines list. And we can't forget the life-changing shot of espresso we made in the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo. No, seriously, we still haven't forgotten it.

So, what do we really love about the De'Longhi line? To round up just a few of our favorite features of the La Specialista family, we praise it for its versatility, customization, ease-of-use and exceptionally good coffee. All of which are promised with the newest member of the family, the De'Longhi La Specialista Touch.

But, of course, with any new addition comes new features to enjoy. For the Touch, it's a 3.5-inch intuitive that'll take you through every step of the coffee making process that makes it stand out from its siblings. Plus, there's the Cool-Touch Auto Steam Wand, that'll take all the hard work out of steaming — by doing it for you. But, it'll still hand over the reins to let you pour it yourself.

Classic looks, modern features

When you're looking at machines packed with the specs that the De'Longhi La Specialista Touch has, take the Ninja Luxe Café for example, there's a tendency to look quite boxy. A fair exchange for encapsulating all the premium features. But, with the Touch, De'Longhi has somehow managed to combine the classic charming design that you'd find in a manual bean-to-cup machine, like the Breville Bambino Plus or Oracle Jet with the high-tech features of the Ninja — while still offering a great price.

For just £699, you'll be able to channel your inner barista with 15 grind settings, three brewing temperatures and five milk textures for impressive latte art — all accessed and taught via the easy-to-use touchscreen. And if you're looking forward to letting the La Specialista Touch do all the hard work, there's even 9 pre-programmed recipes that'll whip you up a latte, cappuccino, macchiato and more in mere minutes.

We'll reserve our judgement for when we get our hands on it for a full review, but if it's anything like the rest of the La Specialista family it's joining, we're just a little bit excited.