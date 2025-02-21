I made a life-changing shot of espresso in this De'Longhi coffee maker — and now I want to buy it

I didn't choose the coffee snob life, I promise, it chose me.

After reviewing all the best espresso machines over the years, I've become that person who would prefer to make a brew in my home coffee maker over buying an acrid espresso or a glorified milkshake from big coffee chains.

When traipsing around the city, I'll go out of my way to visit my favorite roasters for dependable flat whites and americanos and even spend a little extra on a limited edition blend.

So when I say I made the most game-changingly delicious espresso last Friday and that I've not been able to stop thinking about it since, I really don't say it lightly. I've genuinely been excited to tell people about it ever since I took that first world-shifting sip.

There were two essential components to this deliciously flavorful shot: some fresh coffee beans and a brilliant espresso machine. The dream team in question? Lost Sheep Coffee's Get To The Hopper Blend beans and the versatile, capable, and well-priced De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo.

The grinding

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There was minimal tweaking involved with the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo's grinder. It was set at 5 (its grinder ranges from 1 to 8) and I had set the double shot dose level to 20, an exact halfway point in its range from 1 to 40. I like that you can toggle with the dose level in this machine, which will give you a little more control.

Another thing I liked was the included dosing and tamping guide which ensures every last ground ends up in your basket, and allows you to tamp evenly and firmly without scattering coffee all over your kitchen counters. It's an efficient alternative to machines that come with tamping arms, which (while fun) take out some of the manual satisfaction of crafting coffee.

The extraction

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It was a promising extraction: the pressure gauge hit that optimum range and stayed there for about 35 seconds, the ropes of crema came out consistently thick and caramel-colored, and the freshly ground double shot fizzed with aromatics.

FYI, fresh-ground coffee will always taste better, but when it's fresh fresh, poured straight from the bag fresh, you'll get the optimum levels of volatile compounds and carbon released, which is what gives you a proper crema that stratifies like a pint of Guinness as it pours before settling into a rich liquid topped by sturdy, toffee-hued foam.

In truth, I probably don't do enough to keep my beans fresh between uses. Many people switch to vacuum-sealed bean containers that prevent coffee from going stale between uses, and after seeing the difference this makes first-hand, I'm tempted to do the same.

The taste-test

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I don't typically drink a whole shot of espresso when I'm testing a machine or I'd be too jittery to type my notes! On this particular day I'd been testing a number of espresso machines, so this was far from my first taste-test. But the big bold flavor and chocolate notes kept me coming back for more, and before I knew it, I'd savored the lot.

I'm working on a full review of the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo (it makes a great cold brew too, and its steam wand makes me feel like a pro barista) but the espresso taste-test alone had me considering smuggling it into my bag and stealing it from the Tom's Guide test kitchen, or failing that, ditching my $1,500+ espresso machine and buying this smaller, cheaper and tastier alternative.

If that's not a sign of a rave review to come, I don't know what is.