AeroPress just dropped a new Clear coffee maker — and it’s gone super-sized

Coffee lovers flock to AeroPress for low-cost, high-quality coffee gear. I use my AeroPress every morning, and when I'm done, I just pack it away to save space on my kitchen counters. So I was excited to see that AeroPress has just added a new device to its collection — the Clear XL.

Fans of AeroPress can now enjoy an extra large serving of their favorite brew in the new Clear version of the AeroPress XL. While it won’t take up any more space on your countertop than the standard 10-oz cylinder, the Clear XL offers double the capacity for brewing, meaning it can make 20-oz drinks in one go.

The AeroPress Clear XL joins the AeroPress Original XL (in gray), offering double the capacity for those who want larger brews without compromising on taste. Plus, you get to enjoy the fun of watching the brewing process for a bit longer.

The Aeropress is available for $89 at Amazon, which is pretty affordable when compared to some of the best coffee makers on the market.

It’s also available directly from AeroPress and will be available from REI stores at the beginning of June.

AeroPress Clear XL Coffee Press: $89 at Amazon The AeroPress Clear XL brews up to 20oz or 2-4 cups of flavorful coffee in a single press. The patented brew technology combines agitation and pressure with micro-filtration so you can use finer grounds, for a faster brew time, with no grit. The Tritan carafe is shatterproof and lightweight, meaning you can enjoy fresh coffee on the go.

Reaching new markets

(Image credit: AeroPress)

But why has AeroPress sized up? It appears AeroPress is aiming for a wider market than purely home brewers. Gerard Meyer, AeroPress CEO, says, “We’re developing an offering that’s ideal for everyday use at home yet scalable for cafes — delivering the same unparalleled coffee experience AeroPress is known for.”

Meyer adds, “This launch reflects our commitment to elevating home brewing while welcoming new fans into the AeroPress community.”

It appears that AeroPress can see the potential in a new market, where it can expand its fan base further afield.

AeroPress — serving coffee needs

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve tested the smaller version of the AeroPress Clear, in the Blue colorway, and I can never get my hands on it, as someone else in my household is always using it to make a fresh brew!

I love the compactness of the AeroPress and the fresh-tasting coffee you can achieve without using a coffee maker, which takes up more real estate in your kitchen.

Despite the XL version not being as portable as the 10oz cylinder, you can still pack it up and go, although for portability, you might prefer to invest in the AeroPress Go, designed just for that situation.

Making a brew

Aeropress delivers a smooth cup of coffee, similar in flavour to a French press. It’s as simple as placing a filter into the filter cap, securing it in place, adding your desired amount of coffee into the chamber, then placing it over a cup before pouring in hot water, giving it a stir, and slowly pushing down the plunger.