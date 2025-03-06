AeroPress just upped the stakes in portable coffee — meet the AeroPress Go Plus

If you love fresh-tasting coffee, you’re probably already aware of AeroPress — the brand that’s turned coffee on its head with its coffee makers that deliver a smooth cup of joe with an espresso flavor similar to a French press.

Thanks to the portability of AeroPress and the introduction of the AeroPress Go, which dispenses the coffee straight into a cup, you can enjoy a fresh brew whether you’re at home, at work, or on vacation — and all without the need for a plug, as the energy exerted is your own.

With the success of the AeroPress Go, the brand has just launched the AeroPress Go Plus — and what you get is bigger, and possibly better. And it's available right now for $79 at Amazon.

AeroPress Go Plus: $79 at Amazon Aeropress has made coffee on the go last longer the with latest edition to its range. The AeroPress Go Plus features a 16oz tumbler, twice as much as the Aeropress Go. It still features the same 3 in 1 brew technology, giving you a delicious fresh brew of coffee. It's available in black, cream or pink.

Why choose the AeroPress Go Plus?

What’s different about the AeroPress Go Plus, compared to the AeroPress Go? Quite simply, you can enjoy twice as much coffee, with a 16oz capacity, as opposed to a standard 8oz cup. It’s a great upgrade if you can never get enough of your favorite brew.

(Image credit: AeroPrress)

The AeroPress Go Plus follows the same technology as all AeroPress coffee makers that require you to take the plunge, but using an AeroPress is not as daunting as you think.

It’s as simple as placing a filter into the filter cap, securing it in place, then adding your desired amount of coffee into the chamber before tapping the AeroPress to level out the coffee grounds. Position the AeroPress Go Plus over your tumbler, carefully pour in the water, and stir the hot liquid before inserting the plunger. Wait about 30 seconds before you press down the plunger to deliver your fresh brew.

To make it super portable, the lightweight coffee maker is designed to fit inside the 16oz stainless steel tumbler. The double-wall, vacuum-insulated tumbler is designed to keep your coffee snug, and has a magnetic, splash-resistant lid.

At the bottom, you’ll discover a built-in filter holder, so you'll never need to rummage around in your bag when you're out, or forget to take the filters with you. Plus, to minimize the chance of any breakages, the coffee maker is constructed out of shatterproof Tritan plastic.

So, what do you get when you buy the AeroPress Go Plus? It includes the AeroPress Go Plus chamber, plunger and filter cap, a tumbler with a built-in filter holder, plus a scoop, stirrer and paper micro-filters.