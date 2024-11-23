Act fast! Keurig's iced coffee maker just went on sale for the first time in this Amazon Black Friday deal

We recently tested the Keurig K-Brew+Chill: Keurig's latest and most interesting coffee maker release in years. This machine is expertly designed to brew and dispense iced coffee. And unlike other Keurig coffee makers with iced coffee settings, this coffee actually comes out cold, meaning you won't have to worry about it melting your ice and watering down your drink.

It's Black Friday, which means there are plenty of Keurig deals available. But this is the first time we've seen a discount on the K-Brew+Chill, so if you've been holding off buying this machine for yourself or the iced coffee-lover in your life, now's your chance to pick it up for less. Reduced by 15%, the Keurig K-Brew+Chill is down to $169 at Amazon in this Black Friday deal.

How does it work?

Cold features aside, the K-Brew+Chill has added tech that's designed to make your brew taste as good as possible. Unlike other Keurig machines, it features MultiStream Technology, which uses 5 needles instead of 1 to puncture your K-Cup. This will result in improved flavor extraction by evenly soaking the coffee grounds inside the K-Cup, and in our Keurig K-Brew+Chill review we found that the coffee was noticeably more flavorful than other machines we've tested.

Our main complaint with this machine was that because it has an in-built chiller, it needs to be running for a long time to consistently deliver cold coffee. This means it could have a higher energy consumption than other Keurigs, but if you love your iced coffee, that could be a small price to pay — especially if it will encourage you to stop buying iced coffee from your local coffee shop and make it from home, instead.