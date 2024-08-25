Can a dehumidifier cool down your room?

If you’re dealing with excess humidity or moisture, investing in one of the best dehumidifiers can help to quickly tackle your damp problems. Not only can such appliances reduce moisture levels, but a good way to prevent mold in your home .

But, if you’re experiencing a heatwave or don’t have access to a fan, can a dehumidifier cool down a room too? Although such appliances are not known for creating cold air like an AC, we find out whether a dehumidifier can help to reduce stifling heat in your home. And if so, how does it work?

Can a dehumidifier cool your room?

Meaco dehumidifier (Image credit: Meaco)

Unfortunately, a dehumidifier will not technically cool down a room, since it doesn’t blow cold air. However, experts say that it can lower the overall temperature, thus making a space feel cooler.

According to experts at Honeywell, this is mainly due to the fact that dehumidifiers take in excess moisture to lower humidity levels of your room. This in turn, will make a room feel cooler than before, and more comfortable. “Running your dehumidifier can help you feel cooler," Helen Rolph, energy price comparison expert at Quotezone.co.uk, said. "However, this is because it lowers your room’s relative humidity level, not because it changes the room temperature.”

“The lower the humidity in a room, the cooler and more bearable it will feel. Dehumidifiers work by sucking water out of the air because moist heat is the most uncomfortable. Plenty of options are available on the market; some will turn off when the humidity drops below a specific temperature to help save on electricity costs.”

Midea Cube 20-pint Smart Dehumidifier (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Additionally, even if you have one of the best smart air conditioners , systems will operate more efficiently when humidity is reduced. This is because it doesn't have to work as hard to cool down a humid space. Plus, this will also reduce your energy consumption, and overall bills. So it’s a win-win!

So, while a dehumidifier may not necessarily cool down a room, it’s still a great option to use alongside traditional cooling options such as fans or AC — to create a more comfortable environment.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before buying, it’s important that you know where's the best place to put a dehumidifier , to get the most out of it. Just as long as you avoid making these common dehumidifier mistakes .

Frigidaire 50-Pint Smart Dehumidifier: now $229 @ Amazon

This is one of the best dehumidifiers we've tested, the Frigidaire FGAC5044W1 has an excellent 50-pint capacity and advanced smart connectivity for automation and voice control via Alexa or Google. You can operate it remotely via the app, set the target humidity and receive notifications when the bucket is full.

How do dehumidifiers work?

These handy, portable appliances are designed to reduce the humidity of a room by filtering out moisture in the air. Essentially, these draw in air over a coil cooled to a low temperature by a refrigeration system. The water vapor/moisture condenses on the cold surface, resulting in drips of liquid that are collected into the water reservoir underneath.

Depending on whether you have a pump system, excess water can either be pumped away, or be tipped down the drain once the reservoir is full.