5 reasons your home needs a dehumidifier this summer

With the weather heating up, now is the perfect time to bust out your fans or even a smart air conditioner. But you may not know that adding one of the best dehumidifiers to your setup can further improve your home's comfort and temperature. This unsung appliance is crucial during the summer since it draws in moist air, cools it down to condense moisture into a reservoir, and then releases dry air back into your room.

Maintaining the ideal level of humidity in the air has several benefits. High temperatures and humidity can be uncomfortable turning your rooms into a damp, swamp-like atmosphere. They also allow fungi like mildew to fester. A dehumidifier can dry out your living space to prevent this. Scroll down to see why just about any home needs one, especially during warmer months.

1. Prevent gross mold and mildew buildup

(Image credit: Future)

Damp, humid environments are the perfect breeding ground for mold and mildew. These gross fungi are harmful to your health and home. Plus they can lead to musty odors, especially in basements. Adding a dehumidifier to your most at-risk closed spaces can dry them out to keep these invaders and unpleasant smells at bay by denying them their ideal growing conditions.

2. Improve indoor air quality

(Image credit: Future)

Excess moisture in the air supports mold, mildew, and dust mites. This is dangerous because they can trigger allergies and respiratory issues such as asthma. A dehumidifier removes dust and mold spores to maintain a healthier living environment. Combine your dehumidifier with one of the best air purifiers we've tested and you'll be breathing easier in no time.

3. Enhance comfort and rest easier

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

High humidity levels can make the air feel warmer than it actually is, creating an uncomfortable sticky feeling. A dehumidifier stripping out all the extra moisture makes your air feel cooler and lighter. Many people keep dehumidifiers in their bedrooms to dry up the air which can cut down restless nights and help you sleep better.

4. Reduce energy and save money

(Image credit: Hisense)

Your cooling system operates way more efficiently when humidity is kept in check. It doesn't have to work as hard to cool down a space. That's in addition to the fact that you won't be constantly cranking the temperature down. This means you'll save significantly on energy and with a chance to lower your overall utility bills.

5. Protect your home's structure and belongings

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Humidity causes wood to warp, paint to peel and metal to rust. Those repairs add up quick and become quite costly over time. A dehumidifier keeps moisture levels under control to help your home maintain its structural integrity and prevent such damage. This also helps you protect valuables like furniture, electronics and other household items from potential harm.

Bottom line

Sure you can beat the heat, but that's only one part of the equation. Regulating humidity can help you feel better, cut down on bills, and save on repairs over time. That's why a dehumidifier is a worthy investment to improve the comfort and condition of any household from a studio apartment to a ranch fit for a king.