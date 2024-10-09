Breathe easy — 5 best air purifier deals I’d buy for Prime Day right now

Whether you suffer from allergies during the day or want clean air to sleep better at night, then having one of the best air purifiers can make all the difference. These gadgets will filter out airborne pollutants and improve the quality of air in your home.

However, depending on your needs, model and room coverage, such appliances can be a costly investment. That’s why Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to pick up a great deal and save money. Luckily, we’ve spotted some great deals on some of the top brand air purifiers on the market.

For instance, the BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for Large Room is now on sale for just $189 at Amazon. And with an incredible 46% discount, this is almost half price — saving you serious cash.

Prime Day Air Purifier deals

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty: was $207 now $139 @ Amazon

This Coway Airmega may look small in stature, but it gives mighty results. In fact, it comes top on our best air purifier guide for its impressive clean air delivery rate (CADR) performance and voted the most energy-efficient. It also offers an ionizer mode, which will disperse negative ions to improve the quality of the air it filters. Other perks include its three-year warranty, but bear in mind it’s on the heavier side at 12.3 pounds.

Honeywell HPA300: was $204 now $165 @ Amazon

The Honeywell HPA300 suits rooms up to 465 sq ft, and right now you can buy it for a great price. It’s a very simple design, with four fan speeds (including turbo), but no auto mode, along with a timer which can be programmed to 2, 4 or 8 hours. There’s a handy filter change indicator too and you can dim the control panel for night use.

Shark Air Purifiers for Large Room: was $249 now $170 @ Amazon

For a larger space, this is a brilliant deal. It claims to suit rooms up to 650 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology, that releases a fresh scent in the air. A great deal not to be missed!

BLUEAIR Air Purifier Blue Pure 211i Max: was $349 now $189 @ Amazon

This Blueair Air Purifier is ideal to handle extra large rooms, with a coverage of up to 3,048 Sq Ft. This includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% airborne particles in the air at a much faster rate. It also boasts a quiet operation, and an accompanying app, so you can control your settings from your phone. What’s more, with its modern design, it'll suit the decor in any room.