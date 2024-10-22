Amazon knocks up to 40% off Dyson ahead of Black Friday — 7 deals I’d shop now

Dyson makes some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market — but it's no secret the brand can cost a pretty penny. That's why whenever a rare sale pops up, we recommend jumping on it fast. Case in point: there are some epic Dyson deals up for grabs right now.

Amazon's early Black Friday sale is taking up to 40% off Dyson items, including the Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, which is now a whopping $240 off. Aside from vacuum cleaners, we're also seeing huge discounts on air purifiers, fans and hair tools. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Dyson deals that are worth shopping ahead of Black Friday.

Dyson Deals

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

You can now save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at Amazon. It features 3 speed settings alongside 4 heat settings, and has a cold shot function to set your hair. A magnetized styling concentrator attachment is included as well, so you can focus the airflow.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum: was $599 now $359 @ Amazon

If you’re after a slimline, upright cleaner, this Multi Floor 2 is easier to steer into those tricky spots. With powerful suction, it comes with an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head, that automatically adjusts between floor types. Plus, it comes with a large capacity dust canister, and easy release — for longer cleaning times.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner: was $469 now $429 @ Amazon

A popular cordless vacuum, the V8 offers the ideal balance of cleaning power and battery life for a reasonable price. Designed to be lightweight, it offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and several different cleaning modes and accessories. Plus, it has a De-tangling Motorbar cleaner head that will deep clean and tackle stubborn hair in fibres — ideal if you have pets.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan: was $649 now $447 @ Amazon

If you want to purify your air and cool the room at the same time, this is an excellent deal. This purifying fan offers a 360-degree filtration system to remove all traces of airborne particles and odors. Its advanced technology allows it to automatically sense and adapt to the air quality in the room, and gives real-time reports displayed on an LED screen to keep you updated.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10: was $609 now $457 @ Amazon

Save big on this excellent Dyson air purifier. Not only does it automatically remove pollutants, bacteria and allergens in seconds, but it can heat and cool the room, too. It also looks sleek and stylish.

Dyson Airstrait Straightener: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The Airstrait uses precisely controlled airflow to straighten hair from wet, eliminating the need for pre-drying. With multiple heat and airflow settings, it caters to various hair types and desired styles.