7 cleaning apps to help you maintain a tidy home

Many of us have tried everything in the battle against household chaos, from dusting off our Echo — 5 ways Alexa can help your spring cleaning, to experimenting with a robot window cleaner. Some have even turned to Yelp's AI assistant that can even help you find a house cleaner when things get really overwhelming.

But in this digital age, the secret weapons in our cleaning arsenal might just be the apps on our phones. These seven apps offer practical solutions to common cleaning challenges, from creating customized schedules to breaking tasks into manageable chunks. By leveraging technology, they can help you build sustainable cleaning habits, track your progress, and even make the process a bit more enjoyable.

Let's explore how these apps can transform your approach to cleaning, saving you time and energy while helping you maintain a tidier, more organized living space!

1. TOSS (Image: © Shutterstock) For those who feel overwhelmed by big cleaning tasks, TOSS offers a manageable approach to decluttering. This app provides daily, bite-sized tasks that can be completed in just a few minutes. Whether it's clearing out your medicine cabinet or organizing a drawer, TOSS makes decluttering feel achievable and even fun. The simple interface allows you to mark tasks as done, skip, or delete, making it easy to build a decluttering habit without feeling overwhelmed.

Download TOSS: iOS

2. Homey (Image: © Clorox) Homey takes a family-oriented approach to cleaning and chores. This app allows you to assign tasks, set goals, and even tie chores to monetary rewards. It's an excellent tool for teaching kids about work ethic and financial responsibility. With features like chat, due dates, and savings goals, Homey turns household management into a collaborative family effort.

Download Homey: Android | iOS

3. Clean My House (Image: © Shutterstock) If you're an Android-using list-lover who needs a gentle nudge, Clean My House is for you. This free app helps organize your home and schedule errands by providing daily reminders of tasks that need to be done. It's designed to work for households of any size, gradually helping you tick off your to-do list and maintain a cleaner home.

Download Clean My House: Android

4. Sweepy (Image: © Shutterstock) Sweepy gamifies the cleaning process, making it especially appealing for families with kids. It allows you to add household members to compete for top spots on a leaderboard while sharing the workload. The app also lets you filter tasks by difficulty, perfect for those low-energy days when you need to tackle easier chores.

Download Sweepy: Android | iOS

5. Chorsee (Image: © Elly Fairytale / Pexels) If traditional chore charts aren't working for your family, Chorsee brings them into the digital age. Each family member gets a profile to track completed tasks and earnings. The app's simple design and flexibility in assigning or claiming tasks make it a user-friendly option for families looking to digitize their chore management.

Download Chorsee: iOS

6. Tody (Image: © Shutterstock) Transform cleaning into an engaging game-like experience with Tody. The app sends motivational notifications throughout the day, encouraging you to tackle your cleaning tasks. It allows you to claim credit for your actions, providing a sense of accomplishment as you work through your chores. Tody is particularly useful for keeping track of both daily tasks and those less frequent chores that might otherwise slip through the cracks, helping you maintain a consistently clean living space.

Download TOSS: Android | iOS

7. Spotless (Image: © Getty Images) Spotless is perfect for iPhone users who like to organize their cleaning by area. You can set up multiple home zones (like kitchen, living room, and bathroom) and create task lists for each. With features to set deadlines and tick off completed tasks, Spotless helps you maintain a systematic approach to household cleaning.

Download Spotless: iOS

Now that you're equipped with these cleaning apps, you're well on your way to a tidier home.