5 quick ways I hide clutter around my home and make it stylish

No matter how many times I’ve tried to declutter my home, it’s very easy for things to quickly get back to an untidy state again. And it can be particularly challenging when you’re space limited, or have ugly eyesores, creating visual clutter.

Whether it’s your excess soft cushions/throws lying around to cable clutter, some things are best kept out of sight — especially when you have guests over. Luckily, there are some quick and easy ways to conceal your clutter, while adding minimalist style to your spaces.

Plus, these are great ways to disguise ugly items in your home that you can’t relocate elsewhere. So if you want to cut out the visual clutter, here are a few ways I hide clutter around my home and make it stylish.

1. Ottoman Seats

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Storage doesn’t have to be boring, and there are plenty of multifunctional items such as ottoman benches and blanket boxes. Not only do they provide adequate storage space and conceal clutter, but double up as extra seating or a footstool.

I love the versatility of ottomans, and use these to store practically anything — from blankets and throw pillows to children’s toys. In addition, these maximize on floor space, and are both functional and stylish. A great way to hide all your clutter!

SONGMICS Mazie Collectio43 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench: $55 at Amazon This PU ottoman doubles up as a great storage unit and bench. At 35 gal capacity and 43 inches, it offers plenty of space to store all your items and comes with a divider. It’s comfortable to sit on and makes a stylish feature in any room.

2. Faux Book Storage

Fake book storage (Image credit: Amazon)

Be it loose paperwork, phone chargers or remote controls, these can all create visual clutter on a surface. Fake book storage is a clever way of hiding these items.

Designed to look like a decorative, coffee table book, these actually open up to reveal a hidden compartment to store loose items cluttering up the space. These are also stackable, so you can store and display neatly on your bookshelf or coffee table.

Fake books are a great way to disguise the clutter! Plus, if you have a book collection, check out these 7 clever ways to display books in your home.

AuldHome Design Faux Book Stack (set of 3): $18 at Amazon These decorative boxes provide hollow storage for loose items. Designed with a cream canvas fabric exterior, this set of three make a stylish feature to any room.

3. Disguise cables in a storage box

Electrical plug extensions (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another thing that we can’t escape from is cable clutter — which we use daily. Be it your router, TV and computer cables to phone charging cables, these can often look a mess.

An attractive way to disguise these are in Wi-Fi router storage boxes, or under desk cable management trays. These are great to hide unsightly cords, and keep everything organized and tidy.

Cinati Under Desk Cable Management Tray: $16 at Amazon These are great to store cables neatly under the desk, keeping wires away from your feet. Made of sturdy metal, this can hold up to 10lbs and doesn’t even need any drilling. What’s more, these can be used in the kitchen and outdoors as handy organization tools.

4. Decorative baskets and crates

Storage crates and baskets (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, if you want to conceal loose clutter and keep things tidy, storage baskets and crates are great solutions. What’s more, they’re affordable and can make great decor features.

Ranging from bamboo to wire baskets, or upcycled wooden crates, these handy storage items will keep everything tidy, and can be placed anywhere around the home.

5. Hide messy shelves behind nice fabrics

Large bookshelf area in a comfy living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Of course, there are areas that you just can’t hide, such as cluttered bookshelves or cabinets.

However, you could opt to install a shade that can be pulled from top to bottom, or a linen curtain. These are good options to conceal clutter, when you can’t move (or declutter!) furniture.