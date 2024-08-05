11 essential bathroom gadgets to upgrade your daily routine

The modern bathroom has evolved beyond its basic function, becoming a personal sanctuary where technology enhances our daily rituals. Today's innovations offer new ways to streamline routines and add comfort to our lives. Smart devices provide personalized experiences, while efficiency-boosting gadgets save time and effort. Among the 65 best tech gadgets for everyone, bathroom technology stands out for its practical yet indulgent nature.

We're always on the hunt for the newest luxury gadgets and when it comes to personal grooming, there have been plenty of recent advancements in bathroom tech. We've picked out the essential gadgets designed to upgrade your daily routine. These innovations cater to various needs and preferences, offering solutions for anyone looking to enhance their bathroom experience.

From high-tech grooming tools to smart controls, these gadgets will seriously upgrade your daily routine. Lets get into it!

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

If you’re after a good, entry-level, electric toothbrush, this Sonicare 4100 is a great option. It comes with a pressure sensor and two intensity settings to protect sensitive gums during brushing. It also has a 2-minute timer, and battery indicator light. What’s more, this is a great price to grab while it lasts!

Withings Body Smart: $99 @ Amazon

The Withings Body Smart scale transforms your daily weigh-in into a comprehensive health check. This gadget syncs with your smartphone to track weight, body composition, and even heart rate. By providing trends and insights over time, it helps you better understand your body's changes and progress towards fitness goals.

Dyson Supersonic Nural: $499 @ Amazon

Dyson's Supersonic Neural hair dryer upgrades your hair care routine with intelligent heat control. It measures air temperature 40 times per second to prevent heat damage, while its powerful digital motor speeds up drying time. This gadget transforms the often tedious task of hair drying into a quicker, gentler process, leaving your hair healthier and smoother.

Ampere Shower Power: $99 @ Ampere

Harnessing the power of your shower's water flow, the Ampere Shower Power revolutionizes bathroom audio. This innovative speaker requires no batteries or external charging, instead generating its own power from your shower. Clear, robust sound cuts through steam and spray, bringing your favorite sons or podcasts into the shower.

Stemgro Trichology Silicone Scalp Massager: $14 @ Stemgrow

This scalp massager elevates your hair washing routine to a spa-like experience. This handheld gadget features soft silicone bristles that gently massage your scalp, helping to distribute shampoo more effectively and potentially stimulate blood flow. It can help remove buildup and exfoliate the scalp, promoting healthier hair growth.

Dripex LED Bathroom Mirror: was $299 now $259 @ Amazon

Illuminating your daily grooming routine, the Dripex LED Bathroom Mirror combines functionality with modern design. Its built-in LED lights provide even, shadow-free illumination, enhancing visibility for tasks like shaving or applying makeup. Touch controls allow easy adjustment of brightness and color temperature, adapting to your preferences.

Better Living Dispenser: was $42 now $35 @ Amazon

Better Living's Dispenser streamlines your shower routine by consolidating multiple products into one sleek unit. This wall-mounted gadget typically features three chambers, that you can use for body wash, shampoo and conditioner. It's a great way to eliminate clutter from bottles and reduce plastic waste.

Urroy Waterproof Shower Phone Holder: was $23 now $16 @ Amazon

DreamSpa Ultra Luxury shower head: $49 @ Amazon

This rotating organizer brings efficiency and order to your bathroom countertop. This gadget features multiple compartments that rotate 360 degrees, providing easy access to all your toiletries, makeup, or skincare products. Its compact design maximizes storage in limited space, while keeping items visible and within reach.

Corneria Toothpaste Tube Squeezer: $11 @ Amazon

Having a toothpaste squeezer is a simple yet effective way to upgrade your oral care routine. This small device attaches to the end of your toothpaste tube, allowing you to easily extract every last bit of paste without struggle or waste. It eliminates the frustration of rolling, folding, or squeezing tubes by hand.

Waterpebble: $13 @ Amazon

Transforming your shower routine, the Waterpebble offers a subtle way to monitor water usage. This small device, placed near your drain, employs a traffic light system to track shower duration. It learns from your first shower and gradually encourages briefer bathing sessions. By raising awareness of your water consumption, the Waterpebble helps cultivate eco-friendly habits.

Sponsored Manscaped, The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra: $110 @ Manscaped

I could list features all day: the dual LED spotlight for when you're trimming hard-to-reach (and see) places, the 60 minute runtime so you can watch a full episode of a prestige drama while you tend to your nether regions. Things like that are great, but it all comes down to the shave.



Before I got The Lawn Mower 5.0, I often dealt with at least one nick where one would least like to be nicked. Since then, I haven't had a single issue, and I'm more aerodynamic than ever. Beauty doesn't have to be painful. The SkinSafe Trimmer Blade can tame the forest, and the SkinSafe Foil Blade will give you a skin close trim. This hair trimmer is waterproof, so you can take it in the shower for easy cleanup. One warning: If your partner gets their hands on it, they will steal it.

