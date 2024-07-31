25 most luxurious gadgets on Earth that are totally worth the splurge

Premium gadgets are one of the easiest ways to experience a little bit of luxury in your life. Whether they cost a couple hundred dollars or a couple thousand, there are all sorts of brilliant products out there that can make every day feel fancy.

From designer collaborations with tech brands, to coveted self-care tools, to high-end home appliances that feel futuristic, we’ve come up with the ultimate list of luxurious gadgets you can get. Believe it or not, many products are available from major retailers you probably already shop at, and they might not cost as much as you’d expect from the ‘luxury’ category. After all, luxury is a feeling — not a price tag.

That said, we’ve also included some incredible big-ticket items that any technophile will appreciate. Who wouldn’t be amazed by a $200,000 folding TV, right? Check out all our favorite luxurious finds below.

(Image credit: C-Seed)

Having a 165-inch MicroLED TV might sound luxurious enough, until you learn there’s a 165-inch MicroLED TV that folds like an accordion to stow away out of sight. The C-Seed M1 is the TV that’s there you want it and gone when you don’t, unfolding and folding on command. So, not only do you get the vivid and detailed viewing experience of a massive MicroLED TV, but you don’t have to compromise on it blocking your view or being an eyesore in your living room when it’s not in use.

(Image credit: Clive Coffee)

Your espresso machine should make a statement, not just with the quality of the coffee it makes, but how good it looks in your kitchen, too. That’s why we love the polished stainless steel and walnut-accented Letit Bianca V3. This dual-boiler espresso machine lets you control everything from the flow rate of the water, the brew temperature, and pre-infusion time. Despite its classic look, an OLED display lets you see exactly what’s going on inside. We especially like the 2.5-liter water reservoir, which can be moved to either side of the machine, to better fit in your coffee bar.

(Image credit: Leica)

You wouldn’t know it from the outside, but Leica’s M11 Rangefinder Camera boasts an updated full-frame 60MP BSI CMOS sensor, an expanded ISO range (64 to ISO 50,000), dual memory options (64GB internal and an SD card slot), and a larger battery good for up to 700 shots. Even better: you no longer need to remove the entire base plate to change it.

Also new to the series is stabilized live view magnified mode, which helps you better get the perfect shot. Of course the camera boasts Leica’s classic styling, which is as gorgeous as it is functional.

(Image credit: Robosen)

The Robosen Flagship Megatron isn’t your kid’s Transformers toy. It’s a voice-activated robot that automatically converts from a tank to a 20-inch tall Megatron, complete with multiple programming modes and integrated LEDs. The limited-edition Robosen Flagship Megatron celebrates 40 years of Transformers, and to make the occasion extra special, original voice actor Frank Welker recorded 270+ original lines for this bot. While we think the Flagship Megatron is the most luxurious of the lot, Robosen also makes Elite Optimus Prime and Grimlock variations that any Transformers would be glad to own.

(Image credit: Hermes)

Smartwatches are great, but they may prevent you from wearing a traditional designer watch. You get the best of both worlds with the Apple Watch Hermes Edition — a sleek fitness tracker with designer sensibilities. This collaboration between Apple and Hermes features a stainless steel case (either in polished silver or space black) and a special Hermes watch face that standard Apple Watch users can’t access. What’s more, it’s compatible with a collection of beautifully-crafted bands in a selection of Hermes signature colors.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin MARQ Captain is about as luxurious as a smartwatch can get. At $2,200 the MARQ Captain is a big step up from the GPS watches Garmin is best known for, catering to boating enthusiasts. With regatta timer markings and a ceramic bezel inlay, this watch looks like it belongs on a captain’s wrist. Meanwhile, chartplotting tools and integration with your boat’s compatible device turns the watch into a command center for any upcoming adventure. If there’s a feature to enhance your boating experience, the Garmin MARQ Captain has it.

(Image credit: Future)

Vespa’s Electtrica Scooter is the sexiest electric moped you’ll find. For $7,999, this beautiful electric scooter delivers the Vespa experience with the convenience of charging for up to 62 hours of range. The Elettrica’s 4.2kWh battery is pretty considerable, too. It’s one of the more user-friendly mopeds out there as well — the digital dashboard delivers everything you need to know during your ride.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

When it comes to premium noise-canceling headphones, look no further than the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95. These $1,000 cans are crafted with titanium, lambskin leather and memory foam, making anything you’re listening to feel luxurious. With the brand’s most advanced adaptive active noise cancelation (ANC) and up to 38 hours of battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy the quiet on long trips or in your home office alike. But most importantly, your music will sound incredible in terms of depth and sound stage. You’ll be able to identify instruments with clear separation and refined accuracy, as though you’re in the studio at the time of recording.

(Image credit: Future)

Unistellar has a great selection of luxury telescopes, but the most luxurious of them all is the Unistellar eVscope 2. Touted as the “pinnacle of smart telescopes,” the eVscope 2 has more features than you ever thought you needed for exploring the sky. It’s integrated with a celestial database to help you identify over 5,000 objects, and you can use a compatible smartphone to log all your finds with pristine detail.

(Image credit: Vestaboard)

Finding smart home devices that elevate rather than spoil your design aesthetic isn’t easy. That’s precisely why we love the Vestaboard. This gadget is inspired by old train station time boards, with split-flap modules that can spin into any text or color design. You can either customize the messaging on your own, or use one of the Vestaboard’s compatible apps. Some of our favorites display sports scores, the current song playing on Spotify, and a family-friendly word scramble game. Mounted on your wall, the Vestaboard is equal parts conversation starter and sophisticated decor.

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re living a luxurious lifestyle, there’s a good chance you’re working hard at the office. Whether it’s an executive penthouse or a classy home office, the most premium desk chair you can get is the Herman Miller Eames Executive Chair. This timeless piece of furniture tilts, swivels and is height adjustable like a normal office chair, but the quality upholstery and 12-year warranty tell you this is the only office chair you’ll ever need. Sure, you can get plenty of good office chairs for under $5,000, but your derrière deserves the best.

(Image credit: Future)

Yes, a live-in masseuse would be a game-changer, but the Osaki Pro Escape 4D Massage Chair is definitely the next best thing. This all-encompassing massage chair will scan your body and tailor your experience to your dimensions, kneading your daily aches away. Infrared heat therapy will help relax your muscles while zero gravity reclining ensures you can completely chill out. It even has Bluetooth speakers so you can listen to your favorite tunes during your session. While there are all sorts of home massage chairs out there, it doesn’t get more luxurious than the Osaki Pro Escape 4D Massage Chair.

(Image credit: AWOL)

When it comes to a premium home movie theater experience, it’s hard to beat the AWOL Vision Vanish Laser TV. For a cool $15,000, this all-in-one entertainment unit delivers a 100-inch, 4K image that’s guaranteed to impress. The best part? The motorized projector screen unfurls from the cabinet, so it’s out of sight when you’re not watching anything. The projector itself is integrated in the cabinet so it almost looks like the projection stems from thin air. The result is a big-screen viewing experience that feels luxurious from start to finish.

(Image credit: Technogym)

For a truly luxurious gym experience, Technogym’s Kinesis line of home gym equipment is precisely what you’d expect celebrities to own. The mirrored finish of the Kinesis Personal cable machine is simply stunning. Honestly, it looks more like art than a cable machine, but sure enough it has an integrated resistance system and adjustable cable handles so you don’t have to deal with any awkward or unsightly attachments. It connects to Technogym’s training platform so you can follow along with programs and monitor your progress, plus it syncs with other Technogym products in case you plan to build out an entire home gym.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of the most coveted self-care products in the world is the Dyson Airwrap, a $600 hair styling system that delivers salon-like blowouts from the comfort of your own home. Alongside the styler, you'll get six styling attachments, a Dyson comb, a storage bag and a storage case — basically, everything you’ll need to make sure your hair looks fabulous. But proceed with caution, once you own one Dyson hair tool, you’ll want to own them all.

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you want your gaming setup to ooze luxury, there’s no better monitor to use as the centerpiece than the Samsung Odyssey Ark. It’s essentially a 55-inch curved TV mounted on a rotating stand, offering the ultimate immersive experience. You can turn it vertically to cockpit mode, stacking all the different inputs and apps you’d want accessed easily. We recommend pairing the Odyssey Ark with some compatible smart lights, syncing them to your gameplay to design the gaming space you’ll never want to leave.

(Image credit: GE Profile)

Why spend $630 on a countertop ice maker when your refrigerator has a perfectly fine one? That’s exactly what someone who hasn’t experienced the luxury of GE Profile’s Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker would say. Consider yourself warned: once you’ve enjoyed the texture of this nugget ice, made in as quickly as 10 minutes, you’ll never want a refrigerator ice cube again. Whether it’s for soda, coffees, cocktails, or just a cool glass of water, these crunchy nuggets of compacted ice flakes are the definition of “the good ice.”

(Image credit: Dacor)

You could shell out thousands for a fancy wine fridge, but the Dacor Four Bottle Built-In Dual Zone Wine Dispenser takes things to the next level by dispensing you a glass (or four) of your favorite vino. This appliance keeps your wine chilled to the optimal temperature, while the argon gas technology makes sure the bottle’s natural flavor and aroma are maintained for up to 60 days. It’s seriously like a soft drink machine, but for wine.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Look, if you want to become a true pizzaiolo, consider getting a brick pizza oven professionally installed. But if you want a more accessible answer that still makes pizza nights at home feel (and taste) luxurious, the Gozney Dome pizza oven is the best it gets. Although suited for many styles of outdoor cooking, pizza making in the Gozney Dome is something special. You can use wood or gas to fuel the flame, and you’ll enjoy perfectly cooked 16-inch pies within minutes. The only downside is that your neighbors simply won’t be able to stay away from the smells and flavors of your backyard.

(Image credit: Future)

The most luxurious outdoor appliance for the master griller is the 2024 Weber Summit Grill. There are two elements that elevate the latest Weber Summit unit from your basic grill. First, it offers a top-down infrared broiler unlike anything you'll find in the current grill market; and second, it's powered by a digital control system that makes grilling more intuitive and modern. Take our word for it, glazed salmon never tasted so good.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s something luxurious about a premium vinyl set up, but if you’ve already treated yourself to a Sonos sound system, it might be time to add the Victrola Stream Carbon to the mix. Not only is this modern-looking record player easy on the eyes, but it can sync to your Sonos system over Wi-Fi to cast your vinyls to any Sonos speaker in your home — no unsightly cables needed. It works seamlessly without compromising the distinct sound of vinyl, which is why it’s one of our favorite gadgets on this list.

(Image credit: Kohler)

A toilet might not sound luxurious, but the Kohler Numi 2.0 is not your average toilet. It’s part modern sculpture, part bidet, and part party-starter with integrated LED lights and speakers. Motion-activated opening and closing of this heated toilet will make any trip to the bathroom memorable, while Amazon Alexa can make any adjustments you need hands-free. Is it necessary to spend $8,625 on the ultimate smart toilet? Probably not. But if you cherish your time on the throne, it’s well worth the investment.

(Image credit: Sleep Number)

Considering the importance of sleep, and how much time of your life you spend in bed, it’s important to have a mattress that meets your needs. But needs may change, and if you share a bed, each sleeper’s needs might be different. The Sleep Number i10 can automatically adjust its firmness on both halves of the mattress based on your movements, and even give you a report of your sleep quality through a connected app. This smart mattress is designed to help you get the best rest possible, and we can all agree it’s hard to put a price on that.

(Image credit: Therabody)

Beauty tech is almost always luxurious, but if you want to feel like you’re experiencing an expensive facial treatment at home, the Therabody Theraface Mask is a $599 gadget worth getting. This FDA-cleared LED mask supports Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light therapy that has been clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark spots within a few months when used daily. All Therabody products offer some degree of luxury, but the Theraface Mask definitely takes the crown.

(Image credit: YSL)

Luxury isn’t buying designer lipstick — it’s making your own shades of design lipsticks. The YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator developed by L’Oreal lets you create custom lip colors on demand, either pulling from a suggested color wheel or using your smartphone’s camera to match the shade perfectly to your outfit. You can either design your new signature color or make a new one daily.