Your Nintendo Switch won't connect to X for much longer — what you need to know

Move over Bowser. Mario has a new ultimate enemy

The X logo in front of a shot of Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch,
(Image credit: Nintendo/X)

I’ll tell you right from the jump, I’m not going to shed a single tear over this latest piece of Nintendo Switch X-related news. It turns out Elon Musk likes money a whole bunch. Actually, it appears he enjoys all of it. So it's no surprise The Big N is at least partially stepping away from the artist formerly known as “Twitter” from June 10.

Back in ye olden pre-X days, it was perfectly easy to upload and share screenshots from the handheld hybrid via the Nintendo Switch album feature onto Twitter. You could also seek out online chums on the social media platform by using the “Friend Suggestions” system, yet now both of these features are about to get thrown in the sea (thanks, Kotaku). 

As Nintendo elaborates in a support post, not only will screen and video-sharing go the way of the dodo when it comes to Musk's platform, but the ability to search for new gaming amigos though the Switch friend suggestions feature over X will also be withdrawn in June. 

Though players will still be able to share images and videos taken from the best Nintendo Switch games on Facebook, this service will also be discontinued at a later date — and don’t be shocked if said dates sync up with the launch of Nintendo Switch 2. 

With Nintendo taking a firm step away from Elon Musk’s platform, certain beloved games will become more affected on a granular level. Example? Splatoon 3 fans will no longer be able to post shots from the Splatsville, Inkopolis or Inkopolis Square locations to X. These update changes also mean Splatoon fans will no longer be able to look at paint-splattered images captured by gamers who are younger than 13. 

It’s yet another little jab in the ribs Mr Musk seemingly didn’t need to take. But hey, Musk gonna Musk. 

Dave Meikleham
Dave Meikleham
UK Computing Editor

Dave is a computing editor at Tom’s Guide and covers everything from cutting edge laptops to ultrawide monitors. When he’s not worrying about dead pixels, Dave enjoys regularly rebuilding his PC for absolutely no reason at all. In a previous life, he worked as a video game journalist for 15 years, with bylines across GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and TechRadar. Despite owning a graphics card that costs roughly the same as your average used car, he still enjoys gaming on the go and is regularly glued to his Switch. Away from tech, most of Dave’s time is taken up by walking his husky, buying new TVs at an embarrassing rate and obsessing over his beloved Arsenal. 

