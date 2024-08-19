Forget Star Wars Outlaws, this is the Star Wars game you need to play this month

In the midst of the hype surrounding the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws, a blast from the past has quietly re-entered the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Bounty Hunter, a game that first graced our screens when Attack of the Clones was still fresh in theaters, has been remastered for modern consoles. And you know what? It might just be the Star Wars fix you didn't know you needed.

Now, I know what you're thinking. A 20-year-old game? Really? But hear me out. In an era where every new game promises to revolutionize the industry with sprawling open worlds and complex systems, there's something refreshingly straightforward about Bounty Hunter's approach to Star Wars gaming.

As a long-time Star Wars fan, I've seen my fair share of games set in this beloved universe. There's something special about Bounty Hunter, a game that dares to show us the grittier, morally ambiguous side of the Star Wars universe. It's not about saving the galaxy or becoming a Jedi master — it's about surviving in a harsh world where credits are king and your next job could be your last.

And in today's gaming landscape, that kind of focused, unapologetic approach feels refreshingly bold.

The allure of simplicity

(Image credit: Aspyr)

Star Wars Bounty Hunter doesn't try to be the biggest or most ambitious Star Wars game. Instead, it offers something that's become increasingly rare: a focused, linear experience that knows exactly what it wants to be. You're Jango Fett, the galaxy's most feared bounty hunter, and your job is simple — track down targets, dead or alive.

This simplicity extends to the gameplay. There's no skill tree to agonize over, no crafting system to master, no sprawling map filled with repetitive side quests. It's just you, your jetpack, and an arsenal of weapons against the scum of the galaxy. And you know what? Sometimes, that's all you need.

Now, let's address the Sarlacc in the room — the original Bounty Hunter, for all its charms, had some issues. The camera, in particular, seemed to have been designed by a vengeful Sith Lord. But Aspyr's remaster has done more than just slap a new coat of paint on an old game.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The addition of a Modern camera option transforms the experience from a frustrating wrestle with controls to a smooth, enjoyable romp through the Star Wars underworld. It's a seemingly small change that makes a world of difference, allowing the game's strengths to shine through without the dated design holding it back.

A unique perspective on the galaxy

(Image credit: Aspyr)

What sets Star Wars Bounty Hunter apart, even two decades later, is its perspective on the Star Wars universe. This isn't a tale of noble Jedi or daring Rebels. It's a ground-level view of the galaxy's criminal underworld, a side of Star Wars we rarely get to explore in games.

As Jango Fett, you're not saving the galaxy - you're just trying to make a living in it. This shift in focus allows the game to show us corners of the Star Wars universe that even modern titles often overlook. It's gritty, it's morally ambiguous, and it feels distinctly different from your typical Star Wars adventure.

So, why play it now? In the lead-up to Star Wars Outlaws, revisiting Bounty Hunter offers an interesting perspective. Both games promise to explore the criminal side of the Star Wars galaxy, but they do so in vastly different ways. Where Outlaws aims to give us a vast, open-world take on the concept, Bounty Hunter provides a more focused, almost arcade-like experience.

Playing Bounty Hunter now isn't just an exercise in nostalgia (though there's plenty of that for those of us who played it back in the day). It's a chance to experience a different era of both Star Wars and game design. It's a reminder that sometimes, less can be more.

The remaster updates just enough to make the game feel at home on modern hardware without losing the charm of the original. New lighting effects and a built-in flashlight for Jango add atmosphere to the grimy underworld locales. PS5 players even get some nifty DualSense features that add an extra layer of immersion.

A refreshing change of pace

(Image credit: Aspyr)

In an era where Star Wars games are becoming increasingly complex and cinematic, Bounty Hunter's straightforward approach feels like a breath of fresh air. Modern titles like Jedi: Fallen Order and the upcoming Outlaws offer sprawling adventures with intricate combat systems and vast worlds to explore. While these games are undoubtedly impressive, they can sometimes feel overwhelming.

Bounty Hunter, by contrast, offers a more focused experience. Its levels are linear, its objectives clear, and its combat system intuitive. This doesn't mean it's simplistic — far from it. The game challenges you to use Jango's full arsenal creatively, from his dual blasters to his jetpack to his various gadgets. It's a reminder that sometimes, less is more.

This approach also allows Bounty Hunter to maintain a breakneck pace that many modern games struggle to match. You're constantly moving from one firefight to the next, one bounty to another. There's no downtime spent traversing vast empty spaces or managing inventory. It's pure, distilled Star Wars action.

In revisiting Bounty Hunter, we're reminded that while technology and game design have advanced tremendously, there's still value in the focused, arcade-like experiences of yesteryear. Sometimes, you don't need a 100-hour epic. Sometimes, you just want to be Jango Fett for a few hours, jetpacking through the Star Wars underworld with blasters blazing. And in those moments, Star Wars Bounty Hunter delivers in spades.

A flawed gem, but a gem nonetheless

(Image credit: Aspyr)

Is Bounty Hunter perfect? Far from it. Even with the remaster, there are elements that feel dated. The level design can be repetitive, the story isn't going to win any awards, and some mechanics feel clunky by modern standards.

But in a way, these imperfections are part of its charm. They're reminders of a different era of game design, one that prioritized immediate fun over complex systems or cinematic storytelling.

At its core, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Remastered is comfort food for Star Wars fans. It's a straightforward, action-packed romp through the grittier side of the galaxy. And with Aspyr's thoughtful updates, it's more enjoyable to play now than it ever was.

So while we eagerly await the release of Star Wars Outlaws and its promises of a new, expansive take on the criminal underworld, why not take a trip back in time? For a few hours, you can be Jango Fett, the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy. And who knows? You might just find that this blast from the past is exactly the Star Wars adventure you've been looking for.