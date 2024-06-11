The best Star Wars shooter ever is free on Amazon Prime — here’s how to claim

Prime Gaming is an often overlooked Amazon Prime membership benefit, but it’s one that gamers really shouldn’t miss out on. This awesome perk gives subscribers access to a load of gaming freebies including exclusive DLC items for popular multiplayer titles, but most importantly Prime Gaming offers access to a rotating selection of entirely free full games.

Right now, Amazon Prime subscribers can get a free copy of Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2005) on PC (redeemed via GOG). This galaxy-sized freebie is set to run through July 10, and to claim your free copy of the beloved Star Wars shooter just head to the Prime Gaming hub, visit the “Games” section, select Star Wars Battlefront 2 and then follow the instructions.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (PC): FREE @ Amazon

Star Wars Battlefront 2 lets you live out iconic battles from across a galaxy far, far away. Venture to familiar locations such as Tatooine and Hoth, and play as legendary characters including Darth Vader and Yoda either online or in the single-player mode. Released in 2005, Battlefront 2's visuals are dated compared to modern games, but the fun factor remains, and it's a classic Star Wars game for good reason.

Even better, there’s still time to pick up some of Prime Gaming’s previous free games including Weird West: Definitive Edition, which is a unique action RPG set in a very strange depiction of the American frontier. Plus, you can still grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year, but you’ll need to be quick on this one, as the freebie is still to expire in just 24 hours.

Amazon Prime members can access Prime Gaming as part of their subscription. There's no additional cost. So, make sure you’re checking the platform regularly so you never miss a free game. Also be sure to grab these free games now, even if you don’t currently have time to play them. Once claimed they are yours to keep, so redeem them today and you can always circle back later on.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a classic for a reason

To clear up any confusion, Prime Gaming is offering the 2005 version of Star Wars Battlefront 2, not the 2017 reboot released by EA under a cloud of controversy due to its numerous predatory microtransactions. So while you shouldn’t expect shiny graphics, you can look forward to enjoying arguably the best Star Wars shooter ever made.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a classic video game, and I have many fond memories of playing it for hours upon end on the PlayStation 2. The game lets you relive classic battles from across the Star Wars timeline playing as a frontline Stormtrooper, Clone trooper or Droid, as well as legendary heroes and villains such as Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and Han Solo.

Battles are set on numerous familiar locations including the desert planet of Tatooine, the icy surface of Hoth and the fiery lava pits of Mustafar (Battlefront 2 released the same year as Revenge of the Sith so there’s a lot of tie-in content). If boots-on-the-ground gameplay isn’t enough, you can also pilot various iconic Star Wars spacecraft in aerial dogfights among the stars.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 can be enjoyed in either local co-op, or you can take the action online and face off against players from around the world. Alternatively, there’s also a full single-player mode. It lacks the cinematic thrills of the best single-player Star Wars game, but it’s a fun time filler and is a great way of getting up to speed before jumping online.

This shooter sequel is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary next year, but to this day, it remains one of the most enjoyable Star Wars video games ever. It lacks modern polish, but the fun factor has never waned, and it’s still a genuine treat for fans of the juggernaut sci-fi franchise.