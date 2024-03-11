PS5 Slim with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 drops to new lowest price

It’s a very good time to upgrade to a PS5. For starters, the console has built a library of must-play exclusive games including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and now that the stock issues that plagued the PS5’s first two years on the market have been resolved, we’re seeing some discounts on the best-selling console.

Right now, the PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle is on sale for $399 at Amazon. That’s a $50 discount, and the same deal is also available at Best Buy and GameStop. Meanwhile, if you want a console with a disc drive, the regular PS5 Slim bundled with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has dropped to just $449, which is also $50 off its full list price.

The above deals are on the re-designed PS5 Slim model, which was released in the fall of last year. In our PS5 Slim review , we said the refreshed unit “improves on an already fantastic console” offering a thinner and lighter build, as well as a modular design (you can add or remove a disc drive).

These design changes are the only real difference compared to the launch PS5. The internal components are identical, although the PS5 Slim does pack a larger 1TB SSD, which is a useful upgrade as PS5 games often demand as much as 100GBs to install.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man 2 is a very worthwhile addition to this PS5 bundle. We rank the superhero sequel as one of the best PS5 games you can play right now, and in our Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review we called it “a textbook example of a video game sequel done right.” Praising it in particular for its cinematic storytelling, stunning visuals and zippy gameplay.

If you want the most power possible then you may want to hold out for the strongly rumored PS5 Pro, which has been tipped by multiple sources to launch in the second half of 2024. However, if you’re yet to upgrade from the PS4, or want to get into console gaming at a discounted price, then you shouldn't wait to purchase this PS5 bundle.

The PS5 impressed us right out of the gate with its strong performance and instant loading times, and scooping this console at a reduced price is a real steal. Plus, you’ve got plenty of games to get caught up on from the last few years.