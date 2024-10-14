PlayStation Store sale offers Black Friday prices with PS5 games from $4 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

You don’t need to wait until Black Friday rolls around to start scoring some of the best PS5 deals of the year. Thanks to the new PlayStation Store sale, officially entitled Fall Savings , you can pick up must-play titles starting from just $4 and grab the lowest-ever prices on best-sellers including Hogwarts Legacy , Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered .

There are almost 2,900 deals in this sale across PS5 and PS4 games, as well as DLC items, but my personal favorite is Lies of P (Deluxe Edition) for $41 . That’s 40% off my pick for Game of the Year 2023, and this is a Dark Souls-inspired game that will have you hooked for dozens of hours. Another favorite of mine is Persona 5 Royal for $23 , that’s a 60% saving.

And if you’re looking to spend as little as possible, you can get some fantastic bargains such as Metro Exodus for $4 . Yes, that’s four dollars for a highly cinematic single-player shooter. Alternatively, if you want something you can play with friends, Borderlands 3 is now just $5 .

I’m rounding up my top picks in this new PlayStation Store sale down below. And for gamers who prefer a physical disc over a digital download, I’ve also included some of the best PS5 deals you can still score at Amazon in the wake of the retailer’s latest Prime Day sales event.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

No Man's Sky: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon

Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $30 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in favor of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming scale of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Expect the gripping and harrowing story of The Last of Us Part 2 like never before in this Remastered edition. The original PS4 game has been polished for a native PS5 release. You get the full original game looking better than ever and a smattering of extras including the new No Return survival mode. The Last of Us Part 2 is one of the best PlayStation games ever and this is the best way to play.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $42 @ Amazon

After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated. However, if you're more of a pro ball fan, Madden NFL 25 is also on sale for $47.

Diablo IV: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Take on legions of enemies in procedurally-generated dungeons and scoop up loot to outfit yourself for harder runs as you fight your way toward Mephisto's daughter, Lilith in this latest installment of Blizzard's much-loved dungeon-crawling series. Plus, with the game's first major expansion, Vessel of Hatred, launching this month there's never been a better time to dive into the world of Diablo.