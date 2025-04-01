Asus Xbox handheld — 5 features that would get me to buy it at launch

Asus just teased something that could be the rumored Xbox handheld.

As we’ve previously reported, Microsoft is allegedly working with Asus to create an Xbox handheld . This isn’t proof that's actually happening, but the fact that Xbox’s X account reposted Asus’ post and responded with a side-eye adds more fuel to the speculation fire. It’s possible that this Asus machine could be the Xbox handheld.

The teaser in question features the Asus Omni robot looking at what appears to be an upgraded version of itself on the screen. We see four key upgrades, including “more capacity,” “marathon stamina,” “faster speeds,” and “fresh look.” These are no doubt key aspects the new handheld will feature.

While we have little more than Asus’ tease, I’ve already begun thinking about how this handheld could improve on the excellent Asus ROG Ally X. Here are 5 things I want to see in this new Asus Xbox handheld.

OLED display

The main upgrade I want for the Asus Xbox handheld is an OLED display.

Right now, the only handhelds with an OLED panel are the Steam Deck OLED and Nintendo Switch OLED. Yes, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 will also have an OLED screen, but having such a display would still give this teased Asus handheld a big advantage over most of its competitors.

We don’t know the potential resolution of the new Asus handheld, but it will likely offer 1080p resolution like the current ROG Ally models. Combine that sharp resolution with an OLED panel, and you’d have a handheld I’d buy one day one.

Larger screen

The existing ROG Ally handhelds feature 7-inch displays. That’s all well and good, but I want an 8-inch display for the new handheld.

Why 8 inches? I’ve found that’s the sweet spot of screen size and comfort. Yes, the displays on handhelds like Lenovo Legion Go (8.8 inches) and the upcoming Acer Blaze 11 (10.9 inches) offer more screen real estate, but those machines aren’t easy to hold for long periods. A handheld with an 8-inch screen is more merciful on your hands.

Also, if you want to drop a game’s resolution to 720p, it will still look decent enough on an 8-inch screen. The same isn’t true on something like the Legion Go, where games can start looking muddy at anything less than 1080p.

Improved performance

AMD announced its latest batch of mobile processors during CES in the form of the Ryzen Z2 Go, Ryzen Z2 and Ryzen Z2 Extreme chips. Considering how the ROG Ally packs the last-generation version of those processors, we expect these chips to power Asus’ upcoming handheld.

The AMD Ryzen Z2 Go is the lower-powered chip found in the Lenovo Legion Go S. Next we have the AMD Ryzen Z2, which directly replaces the Ryzen Z1. Lastly, there’s the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, which is the most powerful chip of the bunch and successor of the Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

Right now, we don’t know if the new Asus handheld will have all three of these chips as options. That said, we can assume the Ryzen Z2 and Ryzen Z2 Extreme will be the most likely candidates.

This should hopefully make Asus’ handheld more powerful than the current ROG Ally, though we’d have to test the machine ourselves to see for certain.

More ergonomic design

Don’t get me wrong, I think the Asus ROG Ally has a fantastic design. I wouldn’t be upset if the new system remained largely the same. However, since the tease said the new handheld would sport a “fresh look,” I have some ideas of how to improve the design.

Rubberized grips like the ones on the Xbox Elite Wireless controller would make the handheld easier to hold. I’d also like to see two more back paddle buttons and make all four buttons more flush with the device. Lastly, lowering the face buttons so they’re not so high up would be great.

Besides that, I want the new Asus handheld to retain its ports along the top and to keep the air vents located away from where your fingers rest.

Longer battery life

“Marathon stamina” tells me Asus’ upcoming machine will be marketed as having longer endurance than its predecessor. The question is, what’s a reasonable expectation for battery life?

In our battery life test, we found that the ROG Ally X packing a Z1 Extreme chip lasted for a little over 3 hours. This might not sound impressive, but that’s almost twice the battery life of the original ROG Ally featuring the same chip.

If the ROG Ally X can last for 3 hours, it would be fantastic to see the new Asus handheld last for at least an hour longer. Yes, I’d prefer 5 or 6 hours of battery life, but I’m going to remain as conservative as possible with my expectations. Four hours of potential battery life would certainly outlast even the best gaming laptops, so I’d call that a win.

Outlook

The other thing I'd love is for this supposed Xbox handheld to use the Xbox's operating system and user interface. However, based on reports, it seems this device will run on Windows 11, so I'm going to temper my expectations regarding the UI and OS. An updated Armoury Crate launcher with an Xbox-like appearance would be good enough until the true Xbox handheld arrives in 2027, as reports claim.

Anyway, those are some of the things I’d like to see for this Asus Xbox handheld. Hopefully, we'll get a clearer idea of what to expect soon, especially if this is truly the reported Xbox handheld we’ve heard about. But even if it isn’t, the promise of a brand-new gaming handheld from Asus is enough to get me excited.