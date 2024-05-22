One of my most anticipated PS5 games of the year just got a free demo — here's how to play right now

I’m on a real Souls kick lately. I recently completed Dark Souls for the first time, and I’m now playing through Lords of the Fallen to kill time until Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launches next month. So, naturally, any Souls game on the horizon has my attention.

This includes Black Myth: WuKong (due on August 20) and Enotria: The Last Song (due on September 19), but it’s the latter that has really caught my interest. I’m especially hyped for Enotria: The Last Song for two reasons. Partially because of its unique (for the Soulslike genre) setting, but primarily because it’s just got a free demo on the PlayStation Store and Steam .

This will be no small slice of the game either. According to IGN , the demo will be roughly eight hours long, which is almost certainly a significant portion of the full game. The demo will offer players access to “4 distinct weapon classes, each with a variety of unique weapons and 6 unique masks to discover that bring with them devastating new playstyles and distinctive passive abilities.”

If you’ve never heard of Enotria: The Last Song, it’s an action RPG inspired by the works of FromSoftware (developer of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Elden Ring). But what sets this game apart from its contemporaries is the vibrant setting. While most Soulslikes are set in grim gothic worlds full of dark caverns and murky swamps, Enotria’s world is instead inspired by Italian folklore and endless summers.

Developer Jyamma Games describes the game as “Summer-Soul”, and I love the idea of a challenging Souls experience set in sun-drenched environments. However, just because the world will be bright and vibrant, doesn’t mean it won’t be filled with hard-hitting foes that can wreck you in mere moments. It’s still a Soulslike game and promises a tough test to players.

Enotria is also looking to innovate in the genre with swappable loads outs that give players a lot of freedom to switch up their tactics on the fly. For example, rather than being forced to choose between a melee or magic build, you can construct a character capable of both. And you’ll need a variety of load-outs to overcome the game’s many fearsome bosses.

For several years Soulslike struggled to capture the magic of From’s work, but that tide has been turning recently. Last year’s Lies of P was my game of the year and matched From in several key areas. I’m hoping that Enotria: The Last Song can have similar success, and I’m excited to dive into this sizeable demo ahead of its launch.

Enotria: The Last Song is set to launch on PS5 and PC on September 19, 2024.