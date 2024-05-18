Epic Games is giving away ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ for free — how to claim yours
Looking for something new to play this weekend?
Epic Games loves to offer freebies to attract new users to its store. This week is no exception, as the Fortnite developer is offering Dragon Age: Inquisition for free to anyone who chooses to go to the Epic Games Store and download it. The free game comes as part of the company's annual Mega sale, so you can also snag some great PC games at sizable discounts.
Not only will you get the beefy Dragon Age: Inquisition main game, but the GOTY Edition comes with all of the extra DLC missions, so there's a lot of content to play with this free package. If you're curious, here's everything you need to know about getting the free RPG on the Epic Games Store.
How to get Dragon Age: Inquisition for free
Epic makes claiming its free games incredibly easy, so don't let the process of redeeming the free game prevent you from taking advantage.
If you don't already own the game on Epic Games Store, here's how to get yourself a free copy:
- Go to Dragon Age: Inquisition's Epic Games Store page
- Enter your birthdate to verify that you're of age to see an "M" rated game
- Click the blue button on the right side of the game's page labeled "Get"
- Sign in with your Epic Games Account (or sign up if you don't have one)
- Accept the user agreement if you haven't already
- Click Place Order to add the free game to your account
That's all it takes to get yourself a copy of this fantastic RPG from EA. Whether you're a seasoned Dragon Age fan or you've never played a game from the franchise, getting the $40 game for free is excellent.
How long is Dragon Age: Inquisition free?
When Epic Games offers a freebie, it leaves it up for one week, so you have a little time to redeem your copy. Since this one started on Thursday, May 16, you can add the game to your account until Thursday, May 23rd. You don't need to download it to your PC before that time, so if you're unable to play it right away, you can just get it on your account and download it at your leisure.
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.