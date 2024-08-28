Massive PS5 sale at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — here's 9 games I'd buy now

As summer sales wind down, there's still a chance to score great deals on top PS5 games . With discounts from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, you can snag some of the console's very best titles at impressive prices.

Right now you can save over $20 on The Last of Us Part I at Walmart . Since this is my favorite game of all time, I just have to recommend it (seriously, it’s worth every penny). You can also grab an incredibly fun co-op game, It Takes Two, for just $19 at Best Buy . The best thing about this game is that only one user needs to own the full game for both players to enjoy the full experience.

So, I've compiled a list of all my favorite PS5 deals currently available. Eager for more deals? Check out the best Nintendo Switch Labor Day sales on consoles, games and accessories, or see what deals Target is offering ahead of the holiday weekend.

PS5 GAME DEALS — BEST SALES NOW

It Takes Two: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

Immerse yourself in this co-op action-adventure game where a couple, Cody and May, are magically transformed into dolls and must work together to navigate a fantastical world. Designed for two players, the game emphasizes collaboration and communication as they solve puzzles and overcome challenges to repair their broken relationship. Note, that this deal is technically on the PS4 version of It Takes Two but includes a free upgrade to the PS5 edition.

Skull and Bones - Standard Edition: was $69 now $24 @ Amazon

This open-world pirate game is set during the Golden Age of Piracy. Players take on the role of a pirate captain, commanding a customizable ship, engaging in naval combat, looting and exploring the Indian Ocean. The game emphasizes multiplayer, where players can form alliances or betray each other.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

Here we have another open-world game, except this time it’s an action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll control Aiden Caldwell, a skilled survivor searching for his lost sister. The game focuses on parkour, combat and making choices that impact the story and the fate of the city’s factions.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

In the mood for some Star Wars? Delve into Jedi Survivor, where you’ll play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi Knight battling the Empire five years after Fallen Order. Set in a vast galaxy, the game combines lightsaber combat, force abilities, and exploration, as Cal faces new enemies, uncovers secrets and continues his fight for survival.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Sonic Superstars is a 2D platformer where you can play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or Amy as they race through vibrant new zones to stop Dr. Eggman. The game features classic Sonic gameplay with new abilities, cooperative multiplayer and a fresh art style.

Dead Space: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

You can never go wrong with a horror game, and that includes Dead Space. This is a survival horror game where you follow Isaac Clarke, an engineer stranded on a space station overrun by terrifying alien creatures called Necromorphs. As Isaac fights to survive, he discovers the horrifying truth behind the station's fate, using improvised weapons and tools to dismember his monstrous foes.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: was $49 now $29 @ Walmart

Ready to swing through New York City? Set in the same game universe as Marvel's Spider-Man, you take control of Miles Morales as he embraces his role as a new hero. Of course, you can play with features like web-slinging, hand-to-hand combat and Miles' unique powers like invisibility and bio-electric attacks, as he battles new threats to protect his city. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales may have been a PS5 launch title, but it's still a must-play all these years later.

God of War Ragnarök: was $59 now $36 @ Amazon

God of War Ragnarök is an action-adventure experience where you’ll follow Kratos and his son Atreus as they prepare themselves for the impending Norse apocalypse. Set in mythological realms, the game features brutal combat, puzzle-solving and deep storytelling as they confront gods, monsters and their own destinies in a quest to prevent Ragnarök.