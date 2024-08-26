Target Labor Day sales — 9 deals I'd shop right now
Save on 4K TVs, vacuums, smart home devices and more
It's official: Labor Day sales can be found at pretty much any retailer right now. One of the biggest sales this week comes from Target. The retailer is offering some hefty discounts across categories like Apple tech, TVs, and even Amazon hardware.
For instance, right now you can get an iPad for under $200, a 65-inch TV for less than $450, or the Amazon Echo Dot for just $29 — a 40% saving. Below I've rounded up my Target Labor Day deals starting from just $17. For more ways to save, check out our list of the best Target promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Target sale
- Tile Mate Tracker: was $24 now $17
- Roku Express HD: was $29 now $19
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $29
- Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vaccum: was $259 now $199
- Apple iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $199
- Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199
- TCL 55-inch 4K TV: was $349 now $269
- Apple Watch Series 9: was $429 now $299
- TCL 55" QLED 4K TV: was $449 now $319
Best Target Labor Day deals
Tile Mate Tracker: was $24 now $17 @ Target
A handy tracker that attaches to anything, the Tile Mate can help you find your keys, bag, wallet, or just about anything else by using a companion app on iOS and Android to track it down.
Roku Express HD: was $29 now $19 @ Target
Turn any TV into a smart TV with this HD streaming device with access to Disney Plus, ESPN, Spotify, Netflix, and just about anything else. It supports wired and wireless headphones, too.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Target
This version of the Echo Dot is the spherical one with improved audio and the ever-helpful Alexa built-in. I use one to manage my lights and listen out for my doorbell! We named it one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage.
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vaccum: was $259 now $199 @ Target
This Shark Cordless Vacuum cleans carpeted and hard flooring surfaces while preventing hair from snaring. Plus, the HEPA filter captures over 99.9% of dust, allergens, and odors. We're also fans of its easy to empty XL dust cup.
Apple iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $199 @ Target
Sure, it's no longer a flagship iPad, but Apple's tablet is still great for a younger family member or someone older who doesn't mind the Home Button and bezels. It's one of the cheapest ways to get access to the App Store, iMessage, and more.
Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Target
Some of our favorite running earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro offer AirPods-like instant-pairing and connectivity, but with a shape and ear hooks that make them much more useful for exercise. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours.
TCL 55" S5 4K TV: was $349 now $269 @ Target
This 4K TV features Google TV under the hood for built-in access to Google apps and Google Assistant, and up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate for gamers — all at an impressively low price. You also get HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.
Apple Watch Series 9: was $429 now $299 @ Target
The Apple Watch 9 features a fast S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
TCL 55" Q6 QLED 4K TV: was $449 now $319 @ Target
With Quantum Dot Technology, this QLED screen offers vibrant colors as well as an impressive LED backlight for excellent viewing in all lighting conditions. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.