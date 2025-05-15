NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #439 (Friday, May 16 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "To a degree" — isn't too cryptic, but may still require some lateral thinking to get started.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #439, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #439, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #439.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #439 is... "To a degree".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Education celebration".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PRESS

PLOT

DICE

SINS

RACES

SWAT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with N.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GRADUATION.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #439?

Drumroll, please...

DIPLOMA

GOWN

PHOTO

SPEECH

TASSEL

PROCESSION

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GRADUATION.

Strands #439

“To a degree”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵💡🔵🔵

Hi Stands fans. Today's theme - "To a degree" - is clearly about education, but I wasn't exactly sure how right away.

I found DIPLOMA pretty quickly in the top-left corner, but then spent my time looking for other education awards like "doctorate".

Eventually, I found GOWN in the bottom-right corner and realized this was about GRADUATION - the spangram written from the bottom-left corner to the top right.

In the U.K, where I graduated longer ago than I like to think about, we don't go in for big graduation day ceremonies, so I was at a bit of a loss. Thankfully, the spangram had cordoned off a couple of easy answers: PHOTO on the left-hand side and SPEECH at the top of the board.

But after those two were found, I still needed to use a clue to seperate my final two answers, which were fused together in the bottom-right segment. The clue revealed TASSEL, and that just left me to decode the remaining letters into PROCESSION to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

