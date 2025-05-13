NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #437 (Wednesday, May 14 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Boogie woogie woogie" — will have you racking your brains for long-forgotten words.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #437, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #437, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #437.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #437 is... "Boogie woogie woogie".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Strut your stuff".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

STUDIO

NOSE

CALM

MACE

STOLE

HOLES

NOBLE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with L and ends with E.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's LINEDANCE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #437?

Drumroll, please...

HUSTLE

WOBBLE

LOCOMOTION

MACARENA

FOOTLOOSE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was LINEDANCE.

Strands #437

“Boogie woogie woogie”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is a fun one that'll have you racking your brains for the dance moves of eras past.

Unfortunately, I didn't figure that out right away, having seen the word "studio" in the grid, and gotten hung up on the idea that it was going to be part of the spangram. Something about recording studio stuff.

Eventually I used a clue, which took away three of the letters I was banking on, and revealed HUSTLE. Although long before my time, I'm aware of The Hustle, so now knew this was about dance moves.

I found WOBBLE below it in the bottom-left corner and LOCOMOTION on the opposite side. MACARENA was in the top left, with FOOTLOOSE in the top right.

All that was left was to spell out the spangram from top to bottom: LINEDANCE.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #436 right here.