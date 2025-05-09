NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #433 (Saturday, May 10 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Finds the missing links" — isn't too tough when you have an answer on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #433, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #433, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #433.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #433 is... "Find the missing links".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Meat treats".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SLAB

BIRO

DALES

MALES

SAGE

NUDE

RICH

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SAUSAGES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #433?

Drumroll, please...

SALAMI

KIELBASA

CHORIZO

LIVERWURST

ANDOILLE

...and the spangram was SAUSAGES

Strands #433

“Find the missing links”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A fun little puzzle this, even if the last one was a word I was completely unfamiliar with.

I was lucky to cotton on to the fact that the "links" in the theme referred to sausages when I spotted SALAMI spelt along the bottom of the grid.

That helped me get the spangram of SAUSAGES just four rows above. KIELBASA and CHORIZO completed the bottom half, leaving just two to find in the top section.

I found "wurst" really quickly, but was left unsure when that wasn't enough. Eventually I figured out it was LIVERWURST, leaving just one answer.

To complete it, I had to unravel the scrambled letters of IANLUDLEO into an actual word. That word turned out to be ANDOUILLE, which I was completely unfamilar with, but I got there in the end.

Yesterday's Strands answers

