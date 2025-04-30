NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #424 (Thursday, May 1 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "I get around" — is pretty straightforward once you get into the right mindset.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #424, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #424, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #424.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #424 is... "I get around".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Alternatives to walking."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DORKS

HEAT

CLOSE

BANG

SLEET

CORE

SEATERS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with W and ends with E.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's WHEELIE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #424?

Drumroll, please...

BICYCLE

WAGON

ROLLERBLADES

SCOOTER

SKATEBOARD

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was WHEELIE

Strands #424

“I get around”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice simple one today, even if you don't catch the 'round' hint in the theme of "I get around".

I thought about transport from the off, and saw BICYCLE in the bottom-left corner. Next to it was WAGON which proved I was on the right track. Immediately above it was the spangram of WAGON.

Despite this super-fast start, the top half of the grid slowed me down quite a bit, as I was thinking about means of getting from A to B. Eventually, however, I got ROLLERBLADES in the top-right corner and realized that this wasn't about vehicles but anything with wheels.

That made finding the last two quite a bit easier. I gound SCOOTER first, and then SKATEBOARD to its left to complete the puzzle without clues.

Yesterday's Strands answers

