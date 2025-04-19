NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #413 (Sunday, April 20 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "On the hunt" — is pretty straightforward, as long as you remember what day it is.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #413, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #413, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #413.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #413 is... "On the hunt".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Treats for the day".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BACKS

CHEEP

RACKS

SUNNY

STARE

TONE

SNARE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with E and ends with T.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's EASTERBASKET.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #413?

Drumroll, please...

TOYS

BUNNY

EGGS

CHOCOLATE

PEEPS

BOOK

CANDY

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was EASTERBASKET.

Strands #413

“On the hunt”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. Despite it being rather obvious when you remember what day it is (happy Easter!), I actually lucked out when I connected TOYS in the top right without thinking.

When I saw BUNNY spelt backwards directly below it, I realized that, of course, this was about Easter, and duly connected EGGS in the top left.

CHOCOLATE in the bottom right came next, and thanks to my consumption of American TV, I was aware of PEEPS in the bottom left. BOOK was above it, which I can't say I particularly associate with Easter, but there we are.

I struggled a bit with the spangram, but when I realized that "easter" wasn't connected with CANDY, it became easier. With the latter isolated on its own, I connected the remaining letters to spell EASTERBASKET and finish the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #412 right here.