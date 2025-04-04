NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #398 (Saturday, April 5 2025)

News
By published

Need help with Strands #398? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "In it to win it" — is a little vague, and has at least one answer you may not be familiar with.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #398, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #398, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #398.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #398 is... "In it to win it"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Back to winning ways".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • BACKS
  • STEPS
  • SPEWS
  • PROSE
  • PLATES
  • PURSE
  • TETHER
  • HANGERS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GAMECHANGERS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #398?

Drumroll, please...

  • COMEBACK
  • ROUT
  • RALLY
  • UPSET
  • SWEEP
  • THREEPEAT

Strands #398

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GAMECHANGERS.

Strands #398

“In it to win it”

🔵💡🔵💡

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is pretty rough if you're not into sports. Even if you are, you might struggle if you're not American: I've never heard the word "threepeat" before in my life, here in the UK.

I actually got my first answer on the board without assistance: COMEBACK, coiled around the top-left corner. But then I needed a couple of clues, which revealed ROUT near the bottom and RALLY in the top-right corner.

I found UPSET between two of my answers at the top of the board, and that helped me find the spangram of GAMECHANGERS.

Now I had two anagrams to decode at the bottom of the grid. EPEWS pretty easily decoded to SWEEP, but it took a lot of trial and error to figure out TAEHTPREE. It was THREEPEAT, a word I've never heard before in my life.

A bit messy, but I got through it in the end!

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #397 right here.

