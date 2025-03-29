NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #392 (Sunday, March 30 2025)
Need help with Strands #392? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Join the chorus" — is a toughie if you're not familiar with the topic.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #392, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #392, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #392.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #392 is... "Join the chorus".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Performing singers".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- BRAIN
- PRONE
- PROSE
- RAMBLE
- RATION
- TONER
- SPLOTCH
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with T.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's CHOIRPART.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #392?
Drumroll, please...
- ALTO
- TENOR
- MEZZO
- SOPRANO
- TREBLE
- BASS
- BARITONE
...and the spangram was CHOIRPART.
Strands #392
“Join the chorus”
💡🔵🔵🟡
🔵🔵🔵🔵
🔵
Hi Strands fans. I struggled a bit with today's puzzle, first because the theme of "Join the chorus" had me thinking of pop songs, but also because I know next to nothing about choirs.
So my heart sank when the clue I used gave me ALTO. I know just enough about choirs to know that's a related term, but not many other words to add to it.
Still, I was able to get TENOR in the bottom-left corner, and then I looked for the spangram. I found CHOIRPART spelt backwards across the board to helpfully split the grid in two.
I'd not heard the term, but I guessed MEZZO would make use of the double 'Z', and that cleared space for TREBLE and SOPRANO above it.
I then found BASS underneath the spangram, and that just left me to unpick BARITONE from the remaining characters to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #391 right here.
