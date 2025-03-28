NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #391 (Saturday, March 29 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Power plants" — is rather tough, even when you know what it's about.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #391, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #391, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #391.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #391 is... "Power plants".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Meat-free lifestyle".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

METHANE

SENDS

NEAT

GAVE

SAYS

DUST

PROUD

AGES

THESE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with V and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's VEGANPROTEINS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #391?

Drumroll, please...

NUTS

TEMPEH

SEITAN

YEAST

TOFU

SEEDS

BEANS

...and the spangram was VEGANPROTEINS.

Strands #391

“Power plants”

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle was a tough one, even for someone flexitarian cohabiting with a vegetarian like me!

I had to use a clue to get started, which revealed NUTS in the middle of the grid. I then realized that "Power plants" wasn't about flowers, but plant-based diets.

When I saw the word "proteins" in the middle of the grid, I realized it was part of the spangram and was able to expand it to read VEGANPROTEINS to split the board in two.

I found a couple of meat alternatives first: TEMPEH was in the top-left corner, with SEITAN below it. That left YEAST in the bottom left to finish that half of the board.

TOFU was in the bottom-right corner, and that just left BEANS and SEEDS above it to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

