NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #391 (Saturday, March 29 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Power plants" — is rather tough, even when you know what it's about.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #391, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #391, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #391.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #391 is... "Power plants".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Meat-free lifestyle".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • METHANE
  • SENDS
  • NEAT
  • GAVE
  • SAYS
  • DUST
  • PROUD
  • AGES
  • THESE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with V and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's VEGANPROTEINS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #391?

Drumroll, please...

  • NUTS
  • TEMPEH
  • SEITAN
  • YEAST
  • TOFU
  • SEEDS
  • BEANS

Strands #391

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was VEGANPROTEINS.

Strands #391

“Power plants”

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle was a tough one, even for someone flexitarian cohabiting with a vegetarian like me!

I had to use a clue to get started, which revealed NUTS in the middle of the grid. I then realized that "Power plants" wasn't about flowers, but plant-based diets.

When I saw the word "proteins" in the middle of the grid, I realized it was part of the spangram and was able to expand it to read VEGANPROTEINS to split the board in two.

I found a couple of meat alternatives first: TEMPEH was in the top-left corner, with SEITAN below it. That left YEAST in the bottom left to finish that half of the board.

TOFU was in the bottom-right corner, and that just left BEANS and SEEDS above it to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #390 right here.

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

